Back in the day, I could smash some Rice Krispies Treats. I'm not talking about the prepackaged ones you purchase from the store, either. I'm referring to the real thing, the decadent, buttery, oh-so-marshmallowy variety that only comes from a home oven, with a generous amount of that most important ingredient, Love, baked into the mix. I routinely begged my mom to make me a batch from scratch, and she dutifully would. Homemade Rice Krispies Treats with peanut butter smeared on the top was the key to my heart as a kid.

As an adult, I can assure you that I still have an abiding affinity for these decadent rectangles of sweetened rice cereal. But now that I'm older and wiser, I'm also happy to eschew the peanut butter for a different secret ingredient: cannabis.

And so my interest was piqued when I saw that Blue Sage Cannabis Deli had Good Taste Edibles' Fruitfetti Rosin Crispies on its online menu. This version uses the familiar fruity rice cereal with melted marshmallows and butter recipe and adds an infusion of cured rosin to further elevate the tasty snack. Each bag is filled with 10 pieces clocking in at 10 milligrams of THC each, for a total of 100 milligrams per package.

I put in an online order at Blue Sage, snagged the goods for $36 and headed home for what my best friend and I call "High Time." High Time consists of the two of us chatting on the phone together while getting stoned in our respective bathtubs. It's a top-shelf bonding experience, and I recommend all those wishing for closer relationships to their friends to give it a go sometime.

To get ahead of the game, I eagerly wolfed down three of the treats. They're everything you hope for in such a foodstuff — the perfect balance of sweet and chewy, nice and sticky with a fruity kick similar to Fruity Pebbles (my absolute favorite cereal of all time). Though I could taste the cannabis in these, it didn't stop me from enjoying every bite. I think I even detected a hint of Love in there.

Fifteen minutes in I drew my bath, lit my candles, put Seinfeld on my laptop (a High Time favorite) and called my bestie. Another 15 minutes into our conversation, I could feel the edibles kicking in, creating an overall calm and relaxed haze throughout my body. The higher I got, the funnier everything became. For example, I took a little scroll through X (formerly Twitter), where I was sent into hysterics when I came across a tweet that read, "I hate when people accuse me of lolly gagging when I'm quite clearly dilly dallying," and let me tell you, I thought that was the funniest shit ever to exist. I still do, if I'm being honest.

After my phone call was done and this High Time session was over, I continued to sit in the bath, where I decided to sing Jesse McCartney's "Beautiful Soul" at the top of my lungs to my cat, Luna.

"I don't want another pretty face, I don't want just anyone to hold. I don't want my love to go to waste, I want you and your beautiful soul," I belted.

As usual, an ungrateful Luna did not appreciate the free concert she was given, nor the moving sentiment I'd just sent her way. But that won't stop me from trying again another time.

After a relaxing and refreshing two-hour stint in the bath, I switched Seinfeld over from my laptop to my TV, satiated my munchies with a couple of brownies (though the temptation to eat some more Rosin Crispies was certainly there, I fear it would have turned into something of a self-perpetuating cycle had I gone that route) and snuggled up with Luna before slowly drifting off to a solid eight hours of sleep.

I would definitely purchase these again. Not only did they taste amazing and get me to the level of high that I enjoy being at (that would be the "serenading the cat" level of high), they actually also helped me relax and sleep the whole night, which is something I tend to struggle with. It's truly the perfect bedtime snack, and if you're a fiend for Rice Krispies Treats like I am, you'll find they're a 10 out of 10.