He’s Doing 20 Years for Meth. Could Weed Legalization Set Him Free?

A St. Charles man drew a long sentence as a “prior and persistent” offender, but his prior offense has now been expunged

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 2011 booking for Kurt Usry.
Courtesy St. Charles County Jail
2011 booking for Kurt Usry.

A St. Charles man who is imprisoned on meth-related charges is hoping that Missouri's new weed laws might allow him to get out before serving his entire 20-year sentence.

In 2012, when a judge handed down that long sentence to Kurt Usry, 42, convicted of possessing a "shake and bake" meth lab, he was treated as a prior and persistent offender. That status makes Usry ineligible for parole, meaning he has to serve the full two decades.

Before his conviction for possessing a miniature meth lab in a two-liter bottle, Usry had been convicted of cocaine possession and selling marijuana.

But that latter conviction has now been expunged under Amendment 3, which legalized marijuana in Missouri. So Usry and his attorney, Brian Cooke, argued in court filings last Monday that Usry should be resentenced, not as a prior and persistent offender but merely as a prior offender. Removing that "persistent" designation would make Usry eligible for parole.

"No one that I'm aware of has tried this before," Cooke tells the RFT. He says that Usry actually came up with the idea himself researching Missouri's new marijuana laws in the prison law library, and then he contacted Cooke.

The motion to be resentenced was filed in St. Charles County, the jurisdiction where Usry was originally convicted. "I think the judge will sign off on it, no problem, and then boom, we send that paperwork off to DOC and he gets paroled, hopefully immediately," Cooke says. However, if that doesn't happen, then the request will have to work its way through appellate courts, which can take years.

Cooke says that he met with Usry last week, and Usry said that the now-expunged marijuana conviction was for selling $40 worth of weed to an undercover cop. While locked up, Usry said he completed a number of programs including vocational classes and was even at one point told that if he completed a 180-day intensive drug treatment program he would be let out of prison. However, after he completed the program, the prison officials realized Usry was parole-ineligible, and he remained incarcerated.

Cooke says that he believes the 20-year sentence was harsh to begin with. Usry's meth "lab" was a bottle which yielded only a few grams of the drug for personal use.

When Usry was 19, he pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated stalking. In 1999, Usry was a passenger in the car with an older man who was driving and ran two teenagers off the road in St. Charles, killing them. Usry was charged because he has previously made threatening phone calls to one of the victims' houses.

Related
Image of woman smoking reefer.

Missouri Universities Ban Pot Despite Legalization: Even schools with cannabis programs do not allow weed on campus

Related
Robert Franklin, shown here in an undated prison photo, is serving a 22-year sentence for weed.

Weed Put Robert Franklin in Prison. He's Begging Mike Parson to Get Him Out

Related
Jason Norman entered prison in 2004 for charges related to a DIY meth lab. He served more time than the average sentence for a violent felony or sex crime.

Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Weed News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri to Revoke Delta Extraction's Manufacturing License

By Jessica Rogen

A man examines cannabis.

Applicants for Missouri Cannabis Microlicenses Were Recruited on Craigslist

By Rebecca Rivas

Cannabis microbusiness licenses are designed to boost opportunities in the industry for businesses in disadvantaged communities, but some entrepreneurs set out to take advantage of the opening.

Missouri Universities Ban Pot Despite Legalization

By Monica Obradovic

Image of woman smoking reefer.

VIBE Cannabis' Liquid Sunshine Showcases Tree1Four Genetics's Strength

By Graham Toker

VIBE’s Liquid Sunshine turned cannabis reviewer Graham Toker into a relaxed productivity machine.

Also in ReeferFront Times

VIBE Cannabis' Liquid Sunshine Showcases Tree1Four Genetics's Strength

By Graham Toker

VIBE’s Liquid Sunshine turned cannabis reviewer Graham Toker into a relaxed productivity machine.

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us