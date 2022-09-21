Missourians Support Legal Weed By Wide Margin, New Poll Finds

SHUTTERSTOCK
Missourians are largely in favor of legalizing recreational-use marijuana.
By a ratio of almost three to one, Missourians are enthusiastic about legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
The SurveyUSA poll was released earlier this week
. It was sent out mid-September and included responses from 1,000 Missourians, 830 of whom identified as registered voters.
Of those surveyed, 62 percent said they would support legal recreational weed in the state. Only 22 percent said they wouldn't.
Legal pot will be on the ballot November 8 in the form of Amendment 3.
If passed, the amendment would legalize marijuana use for those 21 and up. It would also automatically expunge nonviolent marijuana-related criminal offenses.
However, many people who would otherwise be pro-legalization have cast doubt about the amendment. They say that when medical marijuana was legalized, Black entrepreneurs trying to open dispensaries disproportionately had their applications rejected. Amendment 3, they say, would only further empower those with medical dispensaries and continue to exclude everyone else.
The Missouri Democratic Party has said it will not take a position one way or the other on the amendment.
The same SurveyUSA poll found Republican Senate Candidate Eric Schmitt getting the best of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 47 percent to 36.
