Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Missourians Support Legal Weed By Wide Margin, New Poll Finds

Cannabis legalization will be on Missouri ballots Nov. 8

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 8:22 am

Man holding joint
SHUTTERSTOCK
Missourians are largely in favor of legalizing recreational-use marijuana.

By a ratio of almost three to one, Missourians are enthusiastic about legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

The SurveyUSA poll was released earlier this week. It was sent out mid-September and included responses from 1,000 Missourians, 830 of whom identified as registered voters.

Of those surveyed, 62 percent said they would support legal recreational weed in the state. Only 22 percent said they wouldn't.

Legal pot will be on the ballot November 8 in the form of Amendment 3.

If passed, the amendment would legalize marijuana use for those 21 and up. It would also automatically expunge nonviolent marijuana-related criminal offenses.

However, many people who would otherwise be pro-legalization have cast doubt about the amendment. They say that when medical marijuana was legalized, Black entrepreneurs trying to open dispensaries disproportionately had their applications rejected. Amendment 3, they say, would only further empower those with medical dispensaries and continue to exclude everyone else.

See also: Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?
The Missouri Democratic Party has said it will not take a position one way or the other on the amendment.

The same SurveyUSA poll found Republican Senate Candidate Eric Schmitt getting the best of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 47 percent to 36.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Do Your Genes Explain Why Cannabis Works For You?

By Benjamin Simon

Your love of weed could come from your genetic makeup.

Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?

By Monica Obradovic

Brennan England, owner of Cola Private Lounge, thinks there are some issues with Amendment 3, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana if it passed in November.

Missouri Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Ballot Measure To Legalize Marijuana

By Benjamin Simon

The Cole County Circuit Judge dismissed the lawsuit because it was unclear if the filer lived in Missouri.

High Times Gives the Power to the People for Its Illinois Cannabis Cup

By Thomas K. Chimchards

The Cannabis Cup's sativa flower judge kit comes loaded with goodies.

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us