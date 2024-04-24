Nature Med: Your Premier Destination for All Things Cannabis

With five locations across Kansas City and St. Louis, Nature Med is here to be a part of the community and ensure that everyone feels welcome and informed in the cannabis space.

In the wake of 420—which is a day to not only celebrate cannabis culture but things like community, advocacy, and education across the nation—NatureMed is here to renew their commitment to being the source of all things Cannabis.

They remain steadfast in their commitment to making Nature Med the go-to resource not only for high-quality cannabis products but also for comprehensive cannabis education.

Why Does Nature Med Stand Out? At Nature Med, they strive everyday to embody their mission to be "The Source for All Things Cannabis".

The approach that they take is holistic—they don't just sell cannabis, they educate their customers about its many facets. Whether someone is a medical patient seeking relief or a recreational user exploring new experiences, their knowledgeable staff is ready to guide everyone through the selection process and help them to make informed choices.

NatureMed knows that education is a key element to a great cannabis experience. Understanding cannabis is key to its enjoyment and utility. At Nature Med, they believe that informed customers are empowered customers.

That’s why they prioritize education, ensuring that everyone who walks through the doors or visits their website gains valuable insights into the benefits and responsible use of cannabis.

In fact, in the coming months they are ramping up their educational initiatives to further their mission, and offer deep dives into topics such as:

The science of cannabinoids and terpenes

The latest research on cannabis benefits

Cannabis history and culture

Best practices for cannabis consumption and storage

And more

Be on the lookout for more “higher” education coming soon. Post-420, NatureMed is excited to put more focus into more education based content that will be coming very soon. This diverse series of content is designed to expand the understanding of cannabis, from its biological effects to its potential for wellness.

Keep an eye on their website, and social for this series that will cater to both seasoned connoisseurs and curious newcomers.

Nature Med is proud to be more than just a dispensary, but part of the community. Their commitment extends beyond their walls and into the broader Missouri community, and they are excited to be a part of local events happening in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Keep an eye on all of their channels to see what events they’re going to be popping up at in the coming weeks and months.

As Nature Med continues to grow and change, their goal remains clear: to be the trusted source for all things cannabis.

Nature Med is committed to not just being a dispensary, but a partner in navigating the ever-evolving cannabis landscape.

Together, with the Missouri community Nature Med believes that they can cultivate a more informed, responsible, and enthusiastic cannabis community.

