Now There's a Gooey Butter Cake Cannabis Gummy

CODES' Blueberry Gooey Cake Gummy is gonna give St. Louis a blazin' holiday

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Gooey Butter Cake
Courtesy Park Avenue Coffee
Sadly, this is the inspiration, not the product.

You can have a holly, jolly and high Christmas with CODES' (11420 Concord Village Avenue) new St. Louis inspired, cannabis-infused gummy. 

click to enlarge Codes’ new blueberry gooey cake flavor is a homage to St. Louis' famous dessert — gooey butter cake.
Courtesy photo
Codes’ new blueberry gooey cake flavor is a homage to St. Louis' famous dessert — gooey butter cake.

Its Blueberry Gooey Cake gummy is a nod to the city’s famous dessert — gooey butter cake. And just like the beloved local delicacy, the dispensary says its gooey butter cake is rich, sweet and creamy and amped up with the infusion of fresh blueberry flavor. 

These gummies are formulated with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, intended to be delicious and soothing for a classic indica experience. If you’re looking to spread a little cheer, each gummy is scored into four for easy sharing capabilities (or not). These gummies promise to deliver not only happiness but also relaxation, calmness and a clear mind — just like a slice of gooey butter cake. 

With names and flavors inspired by different area codes in Missouri, CODES offers other fun Missouri gummies such as OZK Sunrise, Show Me Skyberry and Blue Spring Dream.

*Before consuming, make sure to have some actual St. Louis gooey butter cake on hand.

For more information, visit CODES' website.

