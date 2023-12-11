Now There's a Gooey Butter Cake Cannabis Gummy

You can have a holly, jolly and high Christmas with CODES' (11420 Concord Village Avenue) new St. Louis inspired, cannabis-infused gummy.

Its Blueberry Gooey Cake gummy is a nod to the city’s famous dessert — gooey butter cake. And just like the beloved local delicacy, the dispensary says its gooey butter cake is rich, sweet and creamy and amped up with the infusion of fresh blueberry flavor.

These gummies are formulated with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, intended to be delicious and soothing for a classic indica experience. If you’re looking to spread a little cheer, each gummy is scored into four for easy sharing capabilities (or not). These gummies promise to deliver not only happiness but also relaxation, calmness and a clear mind — just like a slice of gooey butter cake.

With names and flavors inspired by different area codes in Missouri, CODES offers other fun Missouri gummies such as OZK Sunrise, Show Me Skyberry and Blue Spring Dream.

*Before consuming, make sure to have some actual St. Louis gooey butter cake on hand.



For more information, visit CODES' website.

