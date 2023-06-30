A Guide to July 4th Events Across St. Louis

click to enlarge Corey Woodruff The O'Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest includes country music, carnival games and food and more.

Here in St. Louis, we like to celebrate our nation's birthday in just about every way possible. We're all about the fireworks but also the food. We like to listen to music and dance the night away. We check out our communities' events and maybe even look at some patriotic drones (Yes, that's a thing).In recognition of all that, we're rounded up some of the many ways you can get your celebratory spirit on this weekend.

June 30 to July 2 - Grant’s Farm in the Sky: A Drone Show Spectacular

Never seen a sky full of robots? Well, I have some news for you. Grant’s Farm (7385 Grant Road) is debuting a patriotic drone-show spectacular on the Bauernhof Courtyard this Fourth of July. The custom choreographed show features 150 drones whirring in unison and kicks off at 5 p.m. with a live music performance. Still not convinced? Sip complimentary beer samples and have fun doing all your favorite Grant Farm activities including a tram ride and park access. Tickets are $12 per person.

July 1 - 4 - Webster Groves Community Days and Fourth of July Fireworks

This four-day celebration out-Fourth-of-July’s all others. All four days, the Lions Club will host a barbecue and carnival with 18 rides and two inflatables at 475 East Lockwood Avenue. Each evening — July 1 and 2 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. — live bands will provide the perfect opportunity to dance. On July 3, the pet parade invites youth (15 and younger) to show off their pets of any species and vie for Best Pet prizes at 6 p.m. July 4 kicks off at 10 a.m. with a two-mile parade starting at the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and Selma Avenue. Also on July 4, fireworks launch at 9:45 p.m. at Memorial Field (33 East Glendale Road). Prices vary per event.

July 4 — Welcome Neighbor International Picnic

Why not trade in the hotdog and potato salad for a six-course Indian and Syrian meal delivered directly to your car? Join three refugee chefs who were recently granted U.S. citizenship in an international picnic at STL Foodworks (408 North Sarah Street) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Welcome Neighbor website. Ninety percent of the proceeds will benefit the three chefs, while the remaining profits cover food costs. While it’s not the typical Independence Day fare, it’s sure to be just as delicious. Dishes included biryani, samosas, kibbeh, yalanji, falafel sandwiches and baklava.

July 4 - Fair Saint Louis July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular

With more weight in fireworks than a Chevy Malibu — 3,600 lbs to be exact — Fair St. Louis promises a knock-your-socks off firework spectacular set to the background of the Gateway Arch. Fireworks will be launched from a barge floating in the Mississippi River and are scheduled to start between 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. Can’t make it downtown? FOX2Now will live broadcast the display. Admission is free and open to the public.

July 4 - Fourth of July Freedom Festival and Fireworks

Boogie on down to Kirkwood Park (111 South Geyer Road) for an evening of live music, food trucks and fun! Concessions open at 5 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks follow at dusk. Admission is free.

July 4 - Fourth of July Bridgeton Celebration

Rev up for Bridgeton’s annual Fourth of July Celebration! It kicks off bright and early with an adjudicated car show at 8:30 a.m (held in Bain Court), and at 10 a.m., the parade starts in St. James Subdivision and moves west on Natural Bridge Road toward Target. At 6 p.m., live music begins, and food trucks roll in. At dusk there will be a firework extravaganza, which is free to the public.

July 1-4 - O’Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest

Get ready to shake, rock, rattle and ride at O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest (900 T.R. Hughes Boulevard, O’Fallon). Jam with country music sensation Chris Lane at 9 p.m. on July 3 and rock group 38 Special at 8 p.m. on the Fourth. Carnival rides and funnel cake galore, this festival is an all-day family fun bonanza. On July 4, a parade kicks off the festivities at 9:30 a.m., and make sure to stay until 9:30 p.m. for a firework show. Admission is free, but carnival rides cost extra.

July 2-4-St. Charles Riverfest

Ain’t no party like a St. Charles county party! The three-day celebration runs from noon to 10 p.m. each day and hosts live musicians, craft vendors and a mini carnival all by the scenic Missouri River. Make sure to stick around until 9:20 p.m. on the 4th for a firework show (222 South Riverside Drive) over the water — don’t forget your bug spray! Festivities are free to the public.

July 4 -America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis

Come one, come all for the 140th America’s Birthday Parade! This year’s theme is “A Better Community for All, '' and it carries the promise of countless floats, dancers, bands and all things red, white and blue. The process begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Market and Broadway, marches west along Market Street and ends on 18th Street, just before Union Station. Can’t make it downtown? KMOV will broadcast the festivities starting at 9 a.m. CST. The event is free to attend.

July 4 - Fireworks Cruise

Get a front-row seat to colorful fireworks from the Mississippi River on St. Louis’ annual Fireworks Cruise. Celebrate America’s independence from the bow of a paddleboat with food, drinks, music and stunning views of the city. The boat boards at 7 p.m. and docks beneath the Gateway Arch at 9 p.m. Reservations are required, with ticket prices between $26 and $32, not including concessions.

June 30 - JB Blast

Experience south St. Louis County’s largest Fourth of July celebration at Jefferson Barracks Park’s Veterans Memorial Amphitheater (533 Bagby Road) with live music, a fireworks show and a row of food trucks. Don’t forget your blankets, picnic baskets and coolers, of course. Gates open at 5 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

July 4 - Ferguson Fourth of July Celebration

Join Ferguson City in a full day of USA-themed celebration including a parade, festival and fireworks. The parade begins at 10 a.m. from the corner of Adams Street and South Florissant in Ferguson and ends at January-Wabash Memorial Park (501 North Florissant Road, Ferguson). Here, the party continues from 4 to 9 p.m. with fun family activities, live music and food trucks. In a final shabang for America’s birthday, a firework show begins at about 9:15 p.m. Events are all free and open to the public.

July 4 - Eureka Indepence Day Celebration

Bring chairs and blankets to Eureka’s Fourth of July celebration on Central Avenue Spur (394 South Central Avenue, Eureka) with fireworks, delicious food and an energetic musical performance by Steven Woolley and the Groove — guaranteed to get your feet moving. The live performance is from 6 to 10 p.m., complemented with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. launched from Drewel Park. The event is free and open to the public.

July 4 - Chesterfield Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Chesterfield sure does know how to party. Go to the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex (17925 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield) for live entertainment, food trucks, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and a performance from Circus Kaput. Dance (or try to resist) with the Fat Pocket Band, famed for its high energy, powerful vocalists and smokin’ horns from 7 to 9 p.m. The show ends right as a dazzling display of fireworks begins. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to experience this free event-packed night, starting at 6 p.m.

July 4 - Ellisville Independence Day Festivities

Ellisville will have you hootin’ and hollerin’ in Bluebird Park (225 Kiefer Creek Road, Ellisville) with St. Louis’ premier high-energy party band, Griffin and the Gargoyles. Enjoy barbeque and a selection of drink vendors while you dance, wrapping the night up with a firework show at 9:15 p.m. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

