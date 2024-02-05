City Museum Highlights Black St. Louis Artists in Blessed by the Ancestors

The art exhibit Blessed by the Ancestors was created by local black artists to celebrate their heritage

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jonnie The Gracious is one of many artists who have their artwork on display at the City Museum for the "Blessed by the Ancestors" exhibit. - Artwork by Jonnie The Gracious
Artwork by Jonnie The Gracious
Jonnie The Gracious is one of many artists who have their artwork on display at the City Museum for the "Blessed by the Ancestors" exhibit.

A new art exhibit celebrating the talent of Black artists in St. Louis has opened at Beatnik Bob’s (750 North 16th Street) inside City Museum.

The exhibit can be viewed during regular City Museum hours (Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) with purchase of a general admission’s ticket ($20). 

On display till March 3, Blessed by the Ancestors is a testament to the cultural heritage and creativity of St. Louis' Black community. The exhibit explores themes such as identity, heritage, resilience and the connections between artists and their ancestors through a mixture of paintings, sculptures, mixed media pieces and other forms of visual art.

The exhibit, curated by local artist Brock Seals, is full of thought-provoking pieces that aim to challenge societal norms by celebrating the beauty of Black culture. Blessed by the Ancestors aims to provide a platform for local artists to contribute to the ongoing dialogue around representation in the art world and share their work.

Guests can expect to find art by Joy Walker, Kennedi Stewart, Jazzy Joan and more. This exhibit is not only to showcase St. Louis talent but also serve as a place for reflection to foster a sense of community, pride and appreciation for St. Louis’ heritage.

For more information, visit the City Museum’s website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
José Luis Vargas's mural "I am not a rumor" (left), 2022 UMSL Mural Class's "Mutual Dreaming" (middle), and Simiya Sudduth's "From Infinity to Infinity" (right).

St. Louis Will Get 28 New Murals From Local Artists This Summer: A partnership between the city and the Regional Arts Commission will commission two new murals per ward

Related
Gavin Kroeber

St. Louis Artist Wins Big to Fund Wildfire Landscapes Project: Gavin Kroeber will receive up to $50K as a 2024 Creative Capital awardee

Related
Brian Lathan in his Luminary studio.

St. Louis Printmaker Brian Lathan Can't Stop Making Art: Through narrative prints and sculptures, he unearths the world ’s hidden stories

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Will Get 28 New Murals From Local Artists This Summer

By Paula Tredway

José Luis Vargas's mural "I am not a rumor" (left), 2022 UMSL Mural Class's "Mutual Dreaming" (middle), and Simiya Sudduth's "From Infinity to Infinity" (right).

Museum of Illusions Eyes City Foundry STL Location

By Kallie Cox

The infinity room at the Museum of Illusion.

Anheuser-Busch Has a New Foal — and He's So Cute

By Paula Tredway

Look at this cute little boy! Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at their Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.

Get Hitched for Free at Magic Mini Golf on Valentine's Day

By Ryan Krull

Magic Mini Golf

Also in Arts & Culture

Funny Girl and Jagged Little Pill Keep the Fabulous Fox Aroar

By Tina Farmer

From left: Jackson Grove, Katrina McCrimmons and Rodney Thompson in Funny Girl.

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us