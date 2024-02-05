City Museum Highlights Black St. Louis Artists in Blessed by the Ancestors

click to enlarge Artwork by Jonnie The Gracious Jonnie The Gracious is one of many artists who have their artwork on display at the City Museum for the "Blessed by the Ancestors" exhibit.

A new art exhibit celebrating the talent of Black artists in St. Louis has opened at Beatnik Bob’s (750 North 16th Street) inside City Museum.

The exhibit can be viewed during regular City Museum hours (Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) with purchase of a general admission’s ticket ($20).

On display till March 3, Blessed by the Ancestors is a testament to the cultural heritage and creativity of St. Louis' Black community. The exhibit explores themes such as identity, heritage, resilience and the connections between artists and their ancestors through a mixture of paintings, sculptures, mixed media pieces and other forms of visual art.

The exhibit, curated by local artist Brock Seals, is full of thought-provoking pieces that aim to challenge societal norms by celebrating the beauty of Black culture. Blessed by the Ancestors aims to provide a platform for local artists to contribute to the ongoing dialogue around representation in the art world and share their work.

Guests can expect to find art by Joy Walker, Kennedi Stewart, Jazzy Joan and more. This exhibit is not only to showcase St. Louis talent but also serve as a place for reflection to foster a sense of community, pride and appreciation for St. Louis’ heritage.



For more information, visit the City Museum’s website.

