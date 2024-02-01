St. Louis Will Get 28 New Murals From Local Artists This Summer

click to enlarge Kasey Noss This summer, St. Louis city will be getting 28 new murals created by local artists throughout its 14 wards. The Walls of Washington brought a similar effort to Midtown.

The effort, dubbed the St. Louis Mural Project, is funded through RAC’s ARPA for the Arts initiative. The project has allocated up to $92,560 for each of the city’s 14 wards — each of which will receive two murals from local artists.

In total, it’s an almost $1.5 million effort to boost community engagement and beautify the City of St. Louis.

“Creativity and community pride are part of the foundation of our great city,” said RAC President and CEO Vanessa Cooksey in a statement. “The St. Louis Mural Project represents a significant, collaborative effort that will further elevate St. Louis’ status as a national destination for breathtaking public art.”

Artists looking to participate in the project must submit a grant application on RAC’s website by Thursday, March 14. Applications open today. To be eligible to receive the grant, applicants must be at least 18 years old, a current resident of St. Louis and a St. Louis resident from March to December 2020.

RAC’s ARPA for the Arts team, which includes representatives from the city’s Board of Aldermen and public art specialists,will announce the selected artists in early May and the mural locations in mid-April.

Though the theme of the murals is open to the artists’ creativity, they must include one of the following criteria: incorporating an aspect of community engagement, such as giving residents of the ward an opportunity to provide input; allowing residents to contribute to painting the mural; or showcasing the historical significance of the ward in which the mural is located.

“This is about bringing residents together, uplifting the community and giving visitors yet another incredible, free arts attraction to enjoy when they come to St. Louis,” said RAC Communications Senior Manager Jay Scherder in a statement. “Going to see each mural will be a great way to experience the city’s eclectic, welcoming neighborhoods.”

For more information, visit the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis’ website.

