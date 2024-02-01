St. Louis Will Get 28 New Murals From Local Artists This Summer

A partnership between the city and the Regional Arts Commission will commission two new murals per ward

By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 1:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge José Luis Vargas's mural "I am not a rumor" (left), 2022 UMSL Mural Class's "Mutual Dreaming" (middle), and Simiya Sudduth's "From Infinity to Infinity" (right).
Kasey Noss
This summer, St. Louis city will be getting 28 new murals created by local artists throughout its 14 wards. The Walls of Washington brought a similar effort to Midtown.

St. Louis is set to get 28 new murals throughout the city by this summer through a partnership between St. Louis city and the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis. 

The effort, dubbed the St. Louis Mural Project, is funded through RAC’s ARPA for the Arts initiative. The project has allocated up to $92,560 for each of the city’s 14 wards — each of which will receive two murals from local artists. 

In total, it’s an almost $1.5 million effort to boost community engagement and beautify the City of St. Louis.

“Creativity and community pride are part of the foundation of our great city,” said RAC President and CEO Vanessa Cooksey in a statement. “The St. Louis Mural Project represents a significant, collaborative effort that will further elevate St. Louis’ status as a national destination for breathtaking public art.”

Artists looking to participate in the project must submit a grant application on RAC’s website by Thursday, March 14. Applications open today. To be eligible to receive the grant, applicants must be at least 18 years old, a current resident of St. Louis and a St. Louis resident from March to December 2020.

RAC’s ARPA for the Arts team, which includes representatives from the city’s Board of Aldermen and public art specialists,will announce the selected artists in early May and the mural locations in mid-April.

Though the theme of the murals is open to the artists’ creativity, they must include one of the following criteria: incorporating an aspect of community engagement, such as giving residents of the ward an opportunity to provide input; allowing residents to contribute to painting the mural; or showcasing the historical significance of the ward in which the mural is located.

“This is about bringing residents together, uplifting the community and giving visitors yet another incredible, free arts attraction to enjoy when they come to St. Louis,” said RAC Communications Senior Manager Jay Scherder in a statement. “Going to see each mural will be a great way to experience the city’s eclectic, welcoming neighborhoods.”

For more information, visit the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis’ website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
Clockwise from top right: Brian Lathan, Simiya Sudduth and Jasmine Raskas.

3 St. Louis Artists to Watch in 2024: Brian Lathan, Jasmine Raskas and Simiya Sudduth are ready to break out

Related
Brian Lathan in his Luminary studio.

St. Louis Printmaker Brian Lathan Can't Stop Making Art: Through narrative prints and sculptures, he unearths the world ’s hidden stories

Related
Simiya Sudduth

Simiya Sudduth Is Healing St. Louis Mural by Mural: Their artwork explores the connection between public art and social practice

Related
Jasmine Raskas

Artist Jasmine Raskas Wants to Keep St. Louis Weird: The sculptor investigates the strange with riotous sculptures and installations

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: February 1 to 3

By Riverfront Times Staff

Your furry friends take center stage in the Purina Pet Parade this Sunday.

Museum of Illusions Eyes City Foundry STL Location

By Kallie Cox

The infinity room at the Museum of Illusion.

Great Rivers Greenway Added More Greenways in 2023 Than Ever

By Jessica Rogen

Great Rivers Greenway’s newly opened trails in 2023 included a segment of the Centennial Greenway.

Missouri History Museum to Open New St. Louis-Focused Shop

By Paula Tredway

Missouri History Museum

Also in Arts & Culture

Funny Girl and Jagged Little Pill Keep the Fabulous Fox Aroar

By Tina Farmer

From left: Jackson Grove, Katrina McCrimmons and Rodney Thompson in Funny Girl.

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us