Fly Captures the Hopelessness, and Hope, of Being a Black Man in the U.S.

The Black Rep presents the St. Louis premiere of, a one-performer drama that explores the challenges of being a Black man in the United States at the present time. Written, directed and performed by Joseph L. Edwards, the one-act play takes a deep dive into the reality — the indignities, hostilities and tenuous well being — of life as a Black man with an honest, often comically tinged tone. At times starkly real and tragic, the play is nonetheless filled with soaring emotions and a sense of hopeful possibility.The quickly paced show opens on a Brooklyn rooftop scattered with trash and debris. A Black man walks out onto the flat roof, notices the mess strewn around the space and, after a few short sighs, begins to clean up. As he’s working, he spots several items that he carefully picks up, dusts off and places on the ledge of a skylight before introducing himself to the audience as Fly, the name he’s gone by since his youth. Fly informs us that tonight is a special night, as the stars will align in a way that creates a powerful, uplifting force directed at Black people. Turning back to his work, Fly shifts to discussing his day, and reflecting on his past, as he slowly cleans the rooftop while creating an altar of sorts around the skylight. As he works, we also hear the sounds of the neighborhood, in particular, the conversation of a slightly older Black couple from a nearby apartment.As he speaks, Fly touches on the indignities and challenges facing Black men, mentioning the death of his best childhood friend, who died from medical neglect. What should have been routine appendicitis became a death sentence because the doctors brushed off the young man’s symptoms and pain. We also learn of other men Fly has encountered — some struggling with addiction and homelessness, others victims of violence and some just trying to survive, much like Fly himself.Edwards’ performance takes the audience through a gauntlet of emotions, with skill and a deft touch. What could easily delve into tragic depression or soapbox proclamations remains relatable and likeable, even in the darkest moments. Fly’s stories are filled with visceral detail and descriptions of men one might encounter in any city in a way that reveals the hate and prejudice they often receive simply for existing. The performance touches on valid, current topics and travels a range of emotions. Finishing his altar and somehow seeing the stars beyond the city’s lights and noise, Fly embraces the moment in a final fantastic act.Though the story occasionally meanders a bit,is an engrossing and eye-opening play that builds empathy by encouraging the audience to take a moment to listen and see the humanity around them. Without lecturing or casting aspersions, Edwards’ well-crafted script reminds us that Black men are not a monolith and we should not be so quick to judge. The result is an effective and important lesson delivered through an engaging, surprisingly hopeful story. Without being judgmental or preachy,is a drama suitable for most ages that challenges audiences, particularly white audiences, to rethink how we treat the people we encounter, particularly people who may not look like us.