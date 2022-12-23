Get Your Downward Meow on During Cat Yoga

At some point during your Wednesday night Whisker Station stretch sesh, you'll find yourself with a tail between your legs. Or in your ear. Or brushing your nose as you hang out in downward dog while a very curious upward cat cruises across your mat. That's both the hazard and the joy that happens when Sweet Peace Yoga descends upon the Kirkwood neighborhood cat cafe and lounge for its weekly Cat Yoga class.



This purrfectly peaceful time combines stretching, breath work, standing and balance poses while the adoptable cats of Whisker Station (212 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood; 314-394-1071, whiskerstation.com) work the room. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Some prior yoga experience is required.