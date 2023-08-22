Jay-Z Visited St. Louis' Pulitzer Arts Foundation

And it looks like Queen Bey brought along her favorite dude, too, because her husband was spotted taking in world-class art at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation (3718 Washington Avenue, pulitzerarts.org) on Monday.
The Pulitzer Arts Foundation shared a picture today of Jay-Z posing inside a large-scale Richard Serra sculpture with the always-luminous Emily Rauh Pulitzer, founder of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and legendary local philanthropist.
The Pulitzer is currently closed because of an installation, but not if you’re Shawn Corey Carter a.k.a. HOV a.k.a El Presidente a.k.a Jay-Z. A known art-obsessive who recently became the first hip-hop billionaire, Jay-Z has an interest in collecting the finer things in life. (You know, like art and Beyoncé.)
Bey and Jay recently purchased the most expensive house in California, too, so maybe he was out looking for a little art inspiration. Their new home is said to be inspired by the architecture of Tadao Ando, who designed the Pulitzer building.
If you’d like to see all of the same things that Jay-Z probably got a peek at this week, the museum opens again on September 8 to debut its fall exhibitions.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed