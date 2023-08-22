Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Jay-Z Visited St. Louis' Pulitzer Arts Foundation

Beyoncé's husband was out showing St. Louis some love

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 3:37 pm

Beyoncé came to St. Louis this week, and the whole city has been flipping out over it. Not only did Mayor Tishaura Jones proclaim yesterday to be “Queen Bey Day,” but Beyoncé also gave thousands of people the best night of their lives last night when she performed at the Dome at America’s Center. (The fashions? They were flawless.)

The Best Looks We Saw at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in St. Louis

The Best Outfits We Saw at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in St. Louis
And it looks like Queen Bey brought along her favorite dude, too, because her husband was spotted taking in world-class art at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation (3718 Washington Avenue, pulitzerarts.org) on Monday.

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation shared a picture today of Jay-Z posing inside a large-scale Richard Serra sculpture with the always-luminous Emily Rauh Pulitzer, founder of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and legendary local philanthropist.

She's that girl.

Bow Down, Bitches: It's Officially 'Queen Bey Day' in St. Louis: The Renaissance World Tour is taking over St. Louis


The Pulitzer is currently closed because of an installation, but not if you’re Shawn Corey Carter a.k.a. HOV a.k.a El Presidente a.k.a Jay-Z. A known art-obsessive who recently became the first hip-hop billionaire, Jay-Z has an interest in collecting the finer things in life. (You know, like art and Beyoncé.)

Bey and Jay recently purchased the most expensive house in California, too, so maybe he was out looking for a little art inspiration.  Their new home is said to be inspired by the architecture of Tadao Ando, who designed the Pulitzer building.

If you’d like to see all of the same things that Jay-Z probably got a peek at this week, the museum opens again on September 8 to debut its fall exhibitions.


