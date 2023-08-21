Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Bow Down, Bitches: It's Officially 'Queen Bey Day' in St. Louis

The Renaissance World Tour is taking over St. Louis

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge She's that girl. - Screengrab via Instagram
Screengrab via Instagram
She's that girl.

Beyoncé has St. Louis trippin', stumblin' over our disco cowboy hats to get in formation for the Renaissance Tour — and with that knowledge, the city has officially made August 21, 2023 "Queen Bey Day."

"Beyoncé is an inspiration to independent women across the world, and St. Louis is ready to move to her iconic hits at tonight’s show," Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a press release.

This is a reminder: The long-awaited tour stop is at the Dome at America's Center, and Mrs. Carter was last in St. Louis for the Formation World Tour in 2016. Fans were lined up early this morning, not letting the 100-degree weather stop them from seeing their favorite diva front and center.
Not only did the city's press release praise the queen of the Beyhive's contributions to music, it also outlined Bey's ties to St. Louis: her idol, Tina Turner, went to historic Sumner High School and launched her career in our city.

Renaissance was released in July 2022, featuring club music that seamlessly blends from one song to the next. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, Beyoncé's seventh consecutive album to do so.

Let's all manifest a Blue Ivy sighting. Who run the world?

Read the full proclamation below — and try to guess how many Beyonce song references there are :
click to enlarge The proclamation includes a certain amount of Beyoncé song references, which is the same case for this blog. - Courtesy of St. Louis Mayor's Office
Courtesy of St. Louis Mayor's Office
The proclamation includes a certain amount of Beyoncé song references, which is the same case for this blog.

Event Details
BEYONCÉ - RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

BEYONCÉ - RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

Mon., Aug. 21, 7 & 8 p.m.

The Dome at America's Center 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis St. Louis - Washington Avenue

Buy Tickets

$50.50-$530
About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is the Audience Development Manager for Euclid Media Group and Harry Styles' biggest fan.
