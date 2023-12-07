St. Louis Walk of Fame Hits the Page With New Book

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR/CROMELY John Hamm's star in the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

The St. Louis Walk of Fame is stepping out of the Delmar Loop and into the pages of its new book.

St. Louis Walk of Fame: 250 Years of Great St. Louisans highlights of 173 inductees including 27 of the newest to get a star including actor Jon Hamm, boxers Michael and Leon Spinks, TV host and producer Andy Cohen, football star Kurt Warner, Temptations vocalist Dennis Edwards, writer Jonathan Franzen, actor Jenifer Lewis, NASA mission controller Gene Kranz, musicians the Isley Brothers and bowler Pete Weber.

This book spotlights photos and biographies of inductees as well as photos from induction ceremonies over the years and visual guides to the Delmar Loop.

St. Louis Walk of Fame nonprofit founder Joe Edwards says, “We donate a copy of our book to every middle and high school library in the region as part of our mission to cultivate children’s pride in the St. Louis community and showcase role models that inspire career paths.”

Edwards founded the non-profit St. Louis Walk of Fame in 1988 with the goal of drawing attention to great St. Louisans who have had a major influence on our culture on a national or international level. The Walk of Fame consists of brass stars and bronze plaques embedded in the sidewalks of the vibrant Delmar Loop neighborhood. Each star features the name of an honoree and the accompanying plaque contains a biography putting their achievements and connection to the city into perspective making this walk enjoyable and educational.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The book spotlights photos and biographies of over 170 inductees throughout the years.

The Walk of Fame book is available for purchase for $29.95 at Blueberry Hill Restaurant & Music Club, Subterranean Books, the Moonrise Hotel gift shop and in Blueberry Hill’s online store at blueberryhill.com.

