Tesseract Theatre's In Bloom Is Heartwarming and Realistic

click to enlarge Taylor Gruenloh Christina Rios, as Dorothy, leans her head on the shoulder of Rhiannon Creighton, playing Rosalind.

Plays about families, both comic and dramatic, are a cornerstone of theater. And, while the structure and constraints may vary, one theme remains almost universally present — change is about to test the family bonds. Wrapped in the cloak of loss, layered in a power struggle or individual differences, even those seemingly small, everyday changes can create compelling stories. Such is the case with Gwyneth Strope’s In Bloom, one of Tesseract Theatre Company’s Summer New Play Festival productions.

In the quick moving, one-act play, four young women navigate the pains of growing up with humor, forgiveness and unshakable love under the guidance of a strong, compassionate mom. Rosalind, the oldest, is graduating soon and heading to flight school, already determined to succeed on her own terms. Lorelei is 16, exceptionally creative and decidedly less certain about her future. She’s focused on figuring out who she is. Camille, recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, is bookish, romantic and tired of everyone hovering over her and asking how she’s feeling. Eileen, the youngest, is obsessed with sports and aggressively resistant to change; she just wants everything to stay the same. After more than a decade alone, and with a subtle push from Camille, mom Dorothy is finally ready to consider her own wants and needs.

The story is realistic, and the characters sympathetic and well drawn, ensuring the audience cares about the family and creating plenty of conflict and dramatic tension without introducing a villain. Director Brittanie Gunn frames each scene well, shifting focus and connecting strong, believable performances to the smartly constructed script. Following the title’s metaphor, Christina Rios, as Dorothy, is the center root and first blossom, providing the nurturing each daughter needs to bloom in her own fashion. Rios creates a character who is realistically caring and concerned and also inherently human and imperfect. She shows every thought and emotion, never making excuses for Dorothy’s missteps nor gloating when it turns out mom is right. Rios poignantly inhabits the exhaustion of being the primary supporter and caretaker alongside the elation of love and tenderness, first toward her daughters and eventually allowing it for herself.

In a shift from recent ingénue roles, Rhiannon Creighton fully embraces the headstrong, sometimes bossy, character of oldest daughter Rosalind. There’s a lovely moment when Rios lays her head on Creighton’s shoulder that’s a quietly eloquent and authentically powerful summation of the characters’ bond. Catherine Analla is relatable and easy to root for as the expressive, inquisitively rebellious Lorelei. Vaida Gruenloh brings a wisp of the ethereal to her portrayal of Camille, then smashes all expectations in a surprisingly cathartic confrontation with a coffee mug, as urged on by Rosario Rios-Kelly’s engaging and energetic Eileen. The young Rios-Kelly gets most of the best comic moments and handles them like a seasoned pro.

The ways the family grows and survives their tumultuous year is a genuinely warm, realistic story filled with the uncomfortable beauty of change and immeasurable power of unconditional love. Do your heart a favor and catch Strope’s beautifully layered, tender and nurturing In Bloom.

Composed by Gwyneth Strope and directed by Taylor Gruenloh. Presented by Tesseract Theatre Company at the Marcelle (3310 Samuel Shepard Drive) through July 23. Shows vary by date. Tickets are $20.

