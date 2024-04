Lalah Hathaway

6 and 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 17. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158. $75 to $85. 314-678-5060.

St. Louis fans of soul, Gospel, R&B and jazz have much to celebrate this week, as the great Lalah Hathaway, daughter of the Gateway City-raised soul legend Donny Hathaway, hits town with not one, not two, not even three, but four performances at City Winery over the course of three days. A five-time Grammy winner and ten-time nominee, Hathaway's 30-plus years of performance have seen her collaborate with the likes of Pharrell, Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, among many others, and she's shared the stage with such icons as Prince, Stevie Wonder and Anita Baker. Much like her famous father, Hathaway has been gifted with preternatural singing abilities, and is even able to produce a polyphonic sound that lets her sing multiple notes at the same time — a head-spinning trick that she uses to great effect. All that talent saw the singer land on Memphis' famed Stax Records in 2008, representing something of a full-circle moment wherein the daughter of one of soul's brightest luminaries signed on to one of the labels most responsible for the genre's very existence. St. Louis fans can expect her to draw on that rich history for this week's performances as she delivers soul standards and some of the songs her father made famous alongside her own original material.

Going, Going, Gone? Those who wish to attend one of Hathaway's shows this week should act fast. Monday's early show is already sold out, and that evening's late show as well as Wednesday's early one are seeing low ticket alerts on City Winery's website. Grab yours before they're gone.



THURSDAY 11

Colby Acuff: 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Dawson Hollow: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Deuce and Heeter's Grateful Thursday: 9 p.m., free. The Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 N Broadway St, St Louis, (314) 565-4124.

The Goldenrods: 7 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Logan & the Lix: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Moon Walker: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Mudd Brothers: 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Nate Lowery: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Steve Brammeier: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Uncle Lucius: 8 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.



FRIDAY 12

Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

All the Days: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Blackberry Smoke: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Broken Hipsters: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Clave Sol Salsa Night: 8 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Hot Club of Cowtown: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Kink Arthur, Suzie Cue, Po Mia: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Lucky Old Sons: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Lydia Caesar: 7:30 p.m., $20-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Michael Blakely: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

Road To Pointfest - Session 5: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m., $35-$60. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Shake Somethin': w/ Jay E, Makossa 8:30 p.m., $10. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.

Stir: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

With Glee: w/ GILL, Bryce Conner 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.



SATURDAY 13

All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Beth Bombara & Shannon McNally: 8 p.m., $18-$20. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

The Blue Sparks: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Eugene & Company: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Fight Back Mtn.: w/ Portraits & Landscapes, Mid Tempo Death March, Different Damage 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

The Gaslight Squares: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

I Don't Know How But They Found Me: 7:30 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

John Moreland: 8 p.m., $27.50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Kingdom Brothers: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

Los Inquietos del Norte: 3 p.m., $70. Plaza Garibaldi, 2802 Argonne Dr., East St. Louis.

Mae Simpson Band: 8 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Manuel Barrueco: 7:30 p.m., $20-$35. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.

The Meowzas, The Stars Go Out, Lacy Wilder: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Oumou Sangaré: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Pocket Taco: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Rockin Rascals: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

The Wood Brothers: 7 p.m., $27-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



SUNDAY 14

Arrival From Sweden: The Music of Abba: 7:30 p.m., $39-$69. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Blue City Band Reunion: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

The Bright Side of Life: 4 p.m., $20. Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Road, Manchester, 636-394-7506.

Cathedral Bells: w/ Rew, Bleach Balta 7 p.m., $10-$13. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Cole Chaney: 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Marc Cohn: 7 p.m., $60-$75. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Randy McAllister Trio: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Sheafor and Simes: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Soft Kill: w/ Gumm, No Guard 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Wilder Blue: w/ the Jenkins Twins 7 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.



MONDAY 15

The Bygones: 7:30 p.m., $25-$65. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Lalah Hathaway Night 1: 6 p.m., $75-$85. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Moron's Morons: w/ Jeffy & the Sunken Heads, Still Animals 7:30 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Raven: w/ Vicious Rumors, Lutharo 7:30 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.



TUESDAY 16

The Brother Brothers: w/ Maeve and Quinn 7:30 p.m., $25-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

First to Eleven: w/ Daytona Beach 2000, Brooke Surgener 7 p.m., $20-$70. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Saliva and Drowning Pool: w/ Any Given Sin, Shades in Blue 7 p.m., $30-$50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Sweetie and The Toothaches Night 1: 10 a.m., $23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.



WEDNESDAY 17

After Wednesday, North By North, The Kuhlies: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Cool Cool Cool: 8 p.m., $22-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Heart to Gold: 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Lalah Hathaway Night 2: 6 p.m., $75-$85. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Sweetie and The Toothaches Night 2: 10 a.m., $23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Voodoo Dave Matthews Band: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.