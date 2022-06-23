The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Weekend, June 24 to June 26

click to enlarge Theo Welling Get ready for the annual Pridefest this weekend.

The last weekend of June is here, and it's as busy as the rest of them were. It's the last chance to celebrate Pride Month (although we here at thecelebrate Pride year round) and if you've worn out your rainbow flag for the month, there are other commemorations to attend, like theOr maybe you just want to chill out, which is totally cool, too — we'd suggest theconcert in that case. If your weekend plans are already full, head over to our weekday picks and find something to do then instead:

Friday 06/24

Summer's Here

Friday nights are when the lights dim down and the music turns up. Go vibe on the south side of the city and check out the Summer Vibez concert. Dance, sing, eat and drink the night away with the best local talent at Artist Art Banquet Theater (2643 Cherokee Street, 314-898-3535). Summer Vibez is on Friday, June 24, from 8 p.m. to midnight. There is a $5 entry fee. —Carlos Mendoza

Saturday 06/25

De-Mystify

Dive into the spiritual and metaphysical at the STL Mystic Fair. Explore new pathways by connecting with tarot readers, healers, psychics, spiritual guides and more. Shop new vendors that specialize in crystals, essential oils, herbs and jewelry. Participate in panels such as sound and energy healing as well as spirit guide painting. Catch the STL Mystic Fair over the weekend on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Machinists Hall Inc. (12365 St Charles Rock Road, (314- 739-6200, facebook.com/events/480120327101809). Register online or pay at the door; tickets are $6. —Carlos Mendoza

Spirited Away

Cross the river, and you'll find a sea of bourbon, beer and spirits at Bourbon and Brews. Taking place at St. Charles' newly minted food-truck garden, from the creators of 9 Mile Garden, the event gives out samples of spirits and beers. Over 200 samples of whiskey, bourbon and craft beer are available. Guests will get seven sample tickets for spirits and seven tickets to sample beer. Live music plays throughout the event, and you can grab a bite from the bevy of food trucks. Bourbon and Brews takes place at Frankie Martin's Garden (5372 St Charles Street, bourbonandbrewsstlouis.com) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is rain or shine and 21 and older. Tickets cost $40.

click to enlarge Courtesy Elisa Bender / Hispanic Festival, Inc. of Greater St. Loui The Fiesta in Florissant celebrates Hispanic culture.

Fiesta Forever

Celebrate Hispanic culture this week with Fiesta in Florissant. Hosted by Hispanic Festival, Inc. of Greater St. Louis, the fiesta takes place over two days and will include authentic foods, live music, crafts, a car meetup and show, information booths, an artist village to showcase Hispanic artists' work and more. The purpose of the fair is to celebrate the common heritage of Hispanic nations, and the local hispanic community. Funds raised at the fair will go to scholarships for underprivileged and college-bound students. Fiesta in Florissant (50 St. Francois Street, 314-837-6100, hispanicfestivalstl.com) is Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Brunchin'

There's not much that beats a good brunch, and thanks to Taste of Black STL, St. Louisans can enjoy just that. The Taste of Black STL's First and Last Brunch offers three different brunch options: traditional, winery and boho chic. The traditional brunch has the classics: grits, eggs, country potatoes and a burger. The winery brunch comes with a chicken sandwich and French toast. Boho chic offers a sweet-potato chicken biscuit served with a side of mac and cheese, a steak and egg slider, or boho salmon and shrimp grits. All options include pancakes and an omelet bar. Meat options include turkey and pork — both are served as a sausage or bacon. Bottomless mimosas can be added for an extra charge. There will also be a live band at the brunch. Taste of Black STL's First and Last Brunch (417 Adams Street, tasteofblackstl.com/events) happens on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunches start at $40 and can cost up to $60, while bottomless mimosas can be added for $25.

Sunday 06/26

Pride in Its Prime

Pride hits its peak this weekend with the annual PrideFest happening in downtown St. Louis after a two-year hiatus. Entertainment includes Alex Newell — a Grammy-nominated singer who rose to fame after appearing on Glee — and Raye — one of Spotify's most streamed artists — performing on the Mastercard main stage. Local acts will also take the stage, such as Bad Habit, Poetiq, One Way Traffic and the two local Pride Idol winners. Vendors also are planning to set up as part of the festival, with food and drink being offered on site. There is also, of course, the matter of the parade. Diverse groups will march through the streets of St. Louis with the Arch in the background. The Pride parade will go down Market Street, from 10th Street to 18th Street. Visit PrideFest (on Tucker Boulevard, between Market and Olive, pridestl.org/pridefest) on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and catch the festival and parade on Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Angad Arts Hotel End your Pride celebrations at ART Bar.

Pride Party

Close out St. Louis Pride weekend at Rainbows on the Rooftop. Hosted by ART Bar, the hotel rooftop spot encourages attendees to come dressed in their favorite color. The party also is serving up specialized cocktails and additional drinks to benefit nonprofit organization PROMO, a group dedicated to fighting for LGBTQ rights in Missouri. The rooftop bar's new food and drink menu will also be introduced at this party. Ordering a City Wide, shots of either of 1220 Spirits' new vodkas — the Balaton Cherry and Persian Lime or the Lemonade and Lavender — or the 4 Hands Rainbow Snowcone Seltzer will benefit PROMO. St. Louis native and Midwestern DJ Alexis Tucci is also performing at the party from 8 to 11 p.m. Glow sticks will be passed out to complete the feel of the party. The party is at the rooftop bar of the Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, 314-561-0033), ART Bar, from 3 to 11:30 p.m. Reservations aren't required and the event is free to attend.