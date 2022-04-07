The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, April 8 to 10

Carnival rides and fantastic food await at the ThurtenE Carnival this weekend.
Spring has sprung and along with it, the RFT’s calendar will make its grand return. While calendar will be back in our next issue, we couldn’t miss a chance to highlight the cool things happening in the Lou this weekend. Here are this weekend’s top picks, and let us know if you have anything we can’t miss in the coming weeks.
1. Get your poetry fix
Kira Gresoski is a writer, not an activist – at least, that’s the way she describes herself to the RFT. Gresoski grew up in north St. Louis County, near Coldwater Creek, but it wasn’t until after she watched Atomic Homefront and saw the activism of Just Moms STL that she was inspired to write her first book Bodies of Water & Women.
Now, nearly two years has passed since the book came out and Gresoski can put on her first poetry reading. The poet emphasizes the need to create a soft, welcoming environment at their reading. The reading will have books and handmade blankets for sale, and guests are invited to settle into a blanket fort for the reading and make themselves comfortable. Donations to the Indigenous Water Protectors are also being collected.
The reading takes place on April 8 at The Gallery at the Kranzberg Arts Center (501 N Grand Boulevard) from 5 to 8 p.m.
2. Fair Fun
The ThurtenE Carnival is back in town after a two-year delay. The largest student-run carnival in the United States, the carnival takes the theme of “Planet Thurtene: The World Around Us” this year. Welcome Neighbor STL will be serving up meals from seven different countries, as well.
The carnival takes place April 8 from 4 to 8 p.m.; April 9 and 10 from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. at Washington University’s Francis Field(1 Brookings Drive). Admission is free, but ride tickets cost and can be purchased on site or online for a discounted rate. An all-you-can-ride bracelet is available online for Friday night at the cost of $20.
Thursday may have marked Opening Day for Cards Nation, but since the city has yet to make it an official holiday, some of us have had to miss out. But worry not, St. Louisans! There is a Saturday game, scheduled for 1:15 p.m. See our beloved Cardinals face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their first Saturday home game of the season. Plus, the Cards are handing out adult Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright mystery jerseys for 25,000 fans. It’s a win-win, and hopefully, the Cards will bring home one, too.
Tickets range in price, beginning at $20 and can be purchased online here. Visit Busch Stadium(700 Clark Avenue) and enjoy the game.
4. Not a Drag
Miss Gay Gateway Missouri Kara Lagerfeld cracks open a book for the kiddos this weekend as part of a drag queen story hour. The story hour is part of Opera Theatre St. Louis’ community events for their season’s newest performance, Harvey Milk. Not only will Lagerfeld read Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders, the kids can make their own pride flags with artist Tiélere Cheatem. Participants are encouraged to celebrate what makes them unique, and even costumes are allowed.
The event is free to participate in, but advanced registration is required. Recommended ages are five to ten, but all are welcome to join in. Visit Opera-Stl.org to register.
5. Watch music video magic in action
This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Lo-Fi Cherokee music video festival. Thirteen bands or solo acts gather on Cherokee Street and shoot music videos consecutively. St. Louisans are invited to follow the crew around as they put on one of the most unique music festivals in the area. Videos are shot in vintage stores, locksmiths, and more spaces on Cherokee Street. People are invited to watch, shop around and eat on Cherokee as the music videos are shot, and might even get a chance to serve as an extra.
An after-party is planned to hit The Golden Record(2720 Cherokee Street) and will cost $12 to get in when doors open at 7:30 p.m. Expect performances from Sinister Dane, Karen Choi, YOUPEOPL and Jesus Christ Supercar.
The festival starts at 10:30 a.m. with YOUPEOPL’s shoot at Hop Shop(2600 Cherokee) and ends at 6:30 p.m. inside Golden Record. View the schedule here.
