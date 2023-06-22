The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, June 22 to 25

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Tuna and the Rock Cats, the only all-cat band in the world, will close out all of the Amazing Acro-Cats shows at the .Zack Theater this weekend.

Thursday 06/22

Ain't No Dancer

If you haven't had a chance to check out Gay Asia, the film festival at Webster University's Winifred Moore Auditorium (470 East Lockwood, Webster Groves; 314-968-7485) that's been running all June, don't fret: They saved one of the best films for last. The Japanese Helter Skelter has hardly ever been screened in the U.S., even at high-brow film festivals. Plus, instead of being based on Charles Manson or anything related to the Beatles, this Helter Skelter is based on Kyoko Okazaki's manga and follows Lilico, a plastic-surgery-obsessed supermodel who can't outrun fading fame or a body that is tired of her shit. Lilico's horror-esque behavior contrasts with the film's lush use of color and beautiful costumes. A rare find that also happens to be a feast for the eyes and that also happens to cost just $8 to attend? You can't go wrong. Check it out this Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit webster.edu/film-series.

Dink Shot

If you're even a little curious about what this Pickleball craze is all about, you should definitely swing by Willmore Park (6499 Jamieson Avenue, 314-289-5300) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, for the Pickleball Social. Some people say the sport is like mini tennis, but we prefer to think of it as giant ping-pong. In fact, Pickleball may be the most egalitarian sport ever invented, in that it is incredibly easy to be OK at but very difficult to master. A spry 25-year-old can easily have his ass handed to him by his grandmother. In other words, it's the rare sport that allows you to let your inner Andre Agassi run wild while also making new friends. The event is totally free and goes until 7:30 p.m.

The Cat's Meow

All cat companions and friends of felines would do well to check out the Amazing Acro-Cats as they slide into St. Louis this week. Watch this ensemble of rescued house cats ride skateboards, ring bells, jump through hoops, balance on balls and perform other great feats of coordination and dexterity in — get ready for the cat puns — this paws-itively meow-gical purformance. Stay for the finale to see the only all-cat band in the world, Tuna and the Rock Cats, shaking the stage with guitar, drums and piano. Catch the Netflix-famous Acro-cats performing at the .Zack Theater (3224 Locust Street, 314-533-0367) on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, from 7 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $60. More info at rockcatsrescue.org.

Friday 06/23

Blues News

There's a new live music series in town, and it just happens to take place at that most iconic of St. Louis sites — the Gateway Arch. Rockin' at the Riverfront takes place every Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and then again from 4 to 6 p.m., with local bands performing their best stuff to carry you into the weekend. On Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., the music continues with karaoke sessions hosted by live DJs. This Friday, June 23, catch jazz trumpeter Kasimu Taylor at noon and the genre-defying jam band Kinfolkandthem at 4 p.m. Killing time between the two sets? They'll have cornhole, Jenga and other lawn games suitable for a family friendly outdoor party. The free series runs every weekend through July 29. You'll want to bring a lawn chair or blanket and maybe even a sun umbrella. Bringing in the kids? Be aware that bathrooms are in the Arch Visitor Center, so while you'll want to bring water, maybe don't drink too much of it without a good game plan. Details at archpark.org/events/rockin-the-riverfront.

Saturday 06/24

Out and Proud

It's that special time of year again, when the cis hetero monoculture must be reminded that queer people exist and that LGBTQ+ individuals deserve to live happy, productive lives as their most authentic selves without being subjected to daily prejudice and bigoted violence. That's right, it's time for a parade! PrideFest returns to downtown St. Louis this weekend and brings with it not just the big, colorful parade but also entertainment on the main stage, a DJ/dance area, a food court, a vendor fair, a non-profit village and a children's area. The party kicks off at 11 a.m. and continues on through the evening on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. By the time it's over, more than 300,000 people will have rolled through. So if you're out and proud (or even if you're just curious or closeted), or if you're an ally eager to show your support, drop by downtown this weekend and raise your little rainbow flag into the breeze. Visit pridestl.org for more information, including parking advice and a map of festivities.

Ready to Roll

Can you really say that you're an art fan — or that you've really lived — if you haven't seen a giant steamroller used for the most intense form of printmaking ever? We think not. Fill this hole in your life at the Third Annual Block Party at the Foundry Art Centre (520 North Main Center, St. Charles; 636-255-0270) this Saturday, June 24, where Grafik House will use a literal steamroller to create art with some large-scale woodblocks carved by regional artists. The results will be put out to be viewed while drying, and attendees can also check out the print fair, grab some food and drinks, and listen to live music. Admission is free, and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details at foundryartcentre.org/block-party.

Happy Hunting

Scavenger hunts are a great way to indulge your inner detective — and the best thing is that it's a fun mystery you're solving, so no one even had to get murdered. And you know the Emmaus-ing Race Scavenger Hunt is a serious ordeal because you have to drive to 10 secret locations throughout St. Charles County to complete it. (This could be of particular interest to folks in St. Louis who want to become more acquainted with the county next door.) Plus, it's for a good cause. Head to Emmaus Homes (3731 Mueller Road, St Charles; 636-534-5200) — more like Sherlock Holmes, amirite? — this Saturday, June 24, for a family friendly hunt to benefit the nonprofit, which services people with disabilities who are aspiring to buy homes. Tickets for the hunt cost $50 and can be purchased at emmaushomes.org/race.

Sunday 06/25

Camp it Up

"Adulting" doesn't have to be boring. Indulge your inner child this summer and go to camp. A series of six events held by the Missouri Department of Conservation will recreate the fun of summer camps for participants 18 and older. The events, called Camp Hellbender, are free and are held at various parks throughout the St. Louis area. Practice archery at Rockwoods Reservation, go geocaching at Tower Grove Park or try outdoor cooking at Powder Valley Conservation Area. Most sessions last between four to five hours. This week's event takes place at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area on Sunday, June 25, and will be focused on paddling and fishing. The weekly activities will conclude with a campfire for all campers toward the close of the summer. Campers can register for as many sessions as they want, and they'll even receive a sticker for each activity they participate in. See a full list of event details on Missouri Department of Conservation's website at mdc.mo.gov.









