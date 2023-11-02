The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 2 to 5

click to enlarge COURTESY EMILY THENHAUS Saint Boogie Brass Band will lead a second line parade as part of the Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl this Saturday.

Thursday 11/02

Medium Matters

You can go see a band, a comedian or play any night in this town. But how often can you see an actual TV psychic work her magic live on stage at one of the city's best venues? Well, this Thursday, November 2, you'll get the chance to do just that when Theresa Caputo takes the stage of the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600). Caputo, who starred on the TLC show Long Island Medium and has written several books on the "other side," is bringing her conversations with the dead to the world of the living as part of a national tour. And while plenty of skeptics in the scientific community suggest — probably correctly! — that such performances are little more than a con, as long as you know what you're getting into going in, there is surely plenty of entertainment to be had. Tickets start at $44.75, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Find more info at stifeltheatre.com.

Kenough Already

St. Louis' Dr. Ken Haller plays many roles: an improv actor, an acclaimed cabaret singer, a pediatrician. But at the end of the day, he's "just Ken" and all that encompasses. On Thursday, November 2, Haller will kick his Ken-ness into high gear and celebrate his 69th birthday at the Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue, 314-256-1745) with the show Ken Haller: I'm Just Ken! Haller will offer life lessons we can only learn as we grow older, addressing such quandaries as, "What happens when your name is Ken, and you meet Barbie, but you realize that you'd rather be with Bobby?" Only a seasoned cabaret artist could answer that question with sufficient wisdom and flare. Woven into Haller's personal story will be his performances of standards by Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter, William Finn and many more. Tickets cost $25 for table seating and $20 for the bar. More info at bluestrawberrystl.com.

Friday 11/03

Me Da Mi Calaverita

Eager to keep the Halloweentime fun going, but want to learn how other countries celebrate? On Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599) will host a vibrant festival of Latin American culture in honor of the Day of the Dead. The Dia De Los Muertos Festival & Celebration of Hispanic Culture will feature live outdoor performances from a variety of dancers and musicians including the San Juan Diego Dancers and Manos Pan America. While you listen, you can create a souvenir print in honor of a loved one or head over to the craft tables to fold your own Catrina paper doll or tissue-paper papel picado. Let your inner child shine through with face painting and bilingual Spanish-English storytelling. On Saturday, the event will culminate in a short procession through Forest Park. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Visit mohistory.org/dia-de-los-muertos for a detailed event schedule.

No Place Like Home

We all know the story: In The Wizard of Oz, the tornado-stranded Dorothy follows Oz's yellow-brick road to its capital, the Emerald City, in order to find a way home. Along the way she makes true friends, overcomes challenges and gets her steps in. If the story had been set in St. Louis instead of Oz, it would probably be at least a little bit different. (For example, it surely would have been a red-brick road with materials dug straight from the banks of the Big Muddy.) But St. Louisans don't have to imagine what might have been an alternate version of the film much longer. Instead, they can just head over to the new immersive pop-up bar Emerald City. Taking over Lemmons Restaurant (5800 Gravois Avenue, 314-899-9898) beginning on Friday, November 3, Emerald City will take visitors on a 90-minute trip "in the magical land of Oz." That translates to immersive art and theater, plus two themed cocktails and an appetizer, per $40 ticket. The pop-up is only for those 21 and older, and show times vary. Expect the pop-up to stay for about two months. More details and tickets at infinitewonderproductions.com.

Saturday 11/04

Comfort Zone

It's easy to comprehend what dishes qualify as comfort food upon first sight, even if you've never tried them. Usually they are some shade of beige, and invariably they are covered in some kind of sauce or gravy. The culinary stars of south city's Slovak Fest — chicken paprikash and holubky (cabbage rolls) — definitely qualify. They're warm, casserole-type offerings that with one bite will send you straight back to your grandma's kitchen table. Slovak Fest coordinator Joyce Kolnik even calls their holubky the "King of the Cabbage Rolls," so don't feel like you have to take an alt-weekly's irreverent word for it. But if those two endorsements aren't enough to convince you, there's only one thing to do: On Saturday, November 4, get down to St. Lucas Evangelical Church (7100 Morgan Ford Road) and try them, along with rosky (a crescent-shaped cookie), Slovak beer and stollen (sweet stuffed bread), for yourself. The fest is free to attend and kicks off at 11 a.m. Most of the profits go to the church for repairs or other unexpected expenses. More details at stlucaslcms.org/event/slovak-fest.

All That Jazz

Cherokee Street is always hosting great events, but the 11th Annual Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl will be something extra special. Running all day long on Saturday, November 4, the Jazz Crawl will feature dancers and musicians performing both inside and outside the many shops on Cherokee Street. The festive atmosphere encourages visitors to join in and dance in a second line parade, too. The event is hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation and organized by noted swing/jazz dance instructor and musician Christian Frommelt, so expect a huge turnout and great music and performances. (The Facebook event alone shows that 6,500 people are interested in attending, so you know the party is going to be poppin'.) The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs all day, with a grand finale dance battle and a performance by Blvck Spvde & the Cosmos at the Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street). Attendance is free for all but the finale, which will set you back $15. Full schedule at cherokeestreet.com/jazz. Make sure to wear your dancing shoes.

Sunday 11/05

Best Foot Forward

Let's face it, the only dance concerts most of us have seen on stage are that cheesy Michael Flatley crap or The Nutcracker. Don't limit yourself! If you're not ready for something artsy and local, you could do worse than Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance. The eponymous Dancing with the Stars veteran and older sibling of fellow dancing celeb Julianne Hough can hoof it in myriad styles, from Latin to ballroom to contemporary. It's Hough's first time taking the show on the road in four years, and tickets for the Sunday, November 5, show at Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600) start at just $26.50 (though undoubtedly Ticketmaster will make sure to double that with fees). The evening begins at 7 p.m. and also includes the pleasures of a live band. Head to stifeltheatre.com for tickets and more details.