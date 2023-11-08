The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 9 to 12

Flyover Comedy Fest, Cranksgiving, the Grand Chess Tour and more

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge BWork's Cranksgiving event is an excellent opportunity for some fun on two wheels — and all for a good cause. - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
BWork's Cranksgiving event is an excellent opportunity for some fun on two wheels — and all for a good cause.

Thursday 11/09

Funny Business
This week, more than 100 comedians will launch a takeover of St. Louis for Flyover Comedy Fest, a laugh-filled comedic invasion stretching across several venues and 30 separate events. You read that right: All weekend, starting the night of Thursday, November 9, some of the best comedy in the country will be happening right here in the Gateway City. For three days, the Grove neighborhood (Manchester and Tower Grove avenues) will play host to dozens of live comedy events ranging from improv to stand-up at great venues including Handlebar, Urban Chestnut and the Improv Shop, in addition to two headlining shows at the Sheldon in Midtown. Catch big names such as Jeff Ross, Sheng Wang and Janelle James, as well as plenty of local and regional talent, too. Showtimes vary, and many of the events are only $15. For just $85 you get access to all the fun. More info, including a detailed schedule, at flyovercomedyfest.com.

Saturday 11/11

It Ain't Easy Being Cheesy
We're about to enter into a holiday season replete with some of the best eats of the year — maybe the best, no qualifier — and there's one dish that belongs on pretty much every holiday table from Thanksgiving to Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa to New Year's: mac & cheese. But honestly, it's a bit hard to wait even a few days to sample some of that gooey, carby goodness. Thankfully you don't have to because the sixth annual Mac & Cheese Throwdown is coming to St. Louis on Saturday, November 11. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Moto Museum (3438 Locust Street, 314-446-1805) will be positively overrun with the dish, as a host of St. Louis area restaurants including BEAST Craft BBQ, the Blue Duck, Salt + Smoke, Taco Drip and so many more bring their fiercest (and cheesiest) game to vie for the Mac & Cheese Champion title. Naturally, reigning champ Doggie Mac will be there — and if you want to see (and help determine) if the food truck can defend its title, you know what to do: Pick up a $45 ticket and get your stomach ready for all-you-can-eat mac & cheese. The bottomless craft cocktails and beer on hand at this 21-plus event will surely help. For tickets and further details, visit rftmacncheese.com.

What's the Deal with Hot Pocket Food
If you want to spend a gut-busting evening full of relatable insights into everyday life, you'll definitely want to be in attendance for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan's co-headlining show this Saturday, November 11. The pair will be hitting Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400) for a double-hitter of an affair that will be long on laughter and short on material of the "blue" variety. Each is known for his squeaky clean comedy. Seinfeld rose to dominance with the hit show Seinfeld in the 1990s (it was kind of popular) and stayed there with the Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, whereas Gaffigan is primarily known for his routines about food, including his hysterical Hot Pockets bit. He also created and starred in The Jim Gaffigan Show and often makes jokes about his large family, being Catholic and being pale. According to promotional material, the two met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and, per Seinfeld, "have been talking about doing this for years. We finally made the schedules work out." For his part, Gaffigan adds, "I'm so excited to help out this unknown up-and-coming comedian who many may have never heard of. I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows." The two comedians are only visiting four cities on this tour: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis, so it's a special treat indeed for local comedy buffs (though the fact that it overlaps with Flyover Comedy Fest may make for some tough decisions). The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $32 to $496. Pick those up over at enterprisecenter.com.

Sunday 11/12

Royality Check
The international chess scene is returning to St. Louis this week as the city prepares to host the Grand Chess Tour: Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz at the Saint Louis Chess Club (4657 Maryland Avenue, 314-361-2437). In addition to St. Louis, which is the host city for two events, other locations on the tour include Bucharest, Romania; Warsaw, Poland; and Zagreb, Croatia. Rapid & Blitz is one of five events that make up the 2023 Grand Chess Tour, which showcases some of the best chess players in the world. This 10-person round robin tournament will excite viewers with its fast-paced and high-energy play. The stakes are high, as participants will have the chance to win cash prizes from the $175,000 prize money fund. The family-friendly event will run from Sunday, November 12, to the following Sunday, November 19. Fans who are not interested in attending the event in person can also watch online via the Saint Louis Chess Club's Twitch and YouTube Channels. See grandchesstour.org for full details.

Food Drive on Bicycle
'Tis the season for gratitude and giving — including Cranksgiving, St. Louis BWorks' annual bike-powered food drive. For 17 years now, the youth-focused nonprofit has annually gathered locals together on bicycles to provide a happy infusion of resources to a local food bank tackling food insecurity. This year's good-cause shenanigans will start and end at 2nd Shift Brewing (1601 Sublette Avenue, 314-669-9013), with the family-friendly ride kicking off promptly at 10 a.m. Sunday, November 12. Registration and waiver are required (see details on BWorks' Eventbrite profile), with $15 of each $20 registration fee benefiting Operation Food Search, and the other $5 helping BWorks purchase healthy, fresh snacks for its growing numbers of Earn-A-Bike and Learn-To-Ride students. Cranksgiving participants 21 years of age and older will receive one free beer courtesy of 2nd Shift upon returning to the brewery at the end of the ride. BWorks will release digital route maps (including short, medium and long route options) to registrants the night before the event. More details at eventbrite.com/o/st-louis-bworks-8011731273.

Related
Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, plays SLIFF November 19.

11 Must-See Movies at the 2023 St. Louis International Film Festival: Our critic shares her picks for both narrative films and documentaries

Related
From left: Melissa Felps as Sam and Grace Langford as Kelly in The Mad Ones.

Tesseract Theatre's The Mad Ones Gives Beautiful Life to a Coming-of-Age Tale: The musical is a quietly powerful look at modern femininity that doesn't shy away from uncomfortable truths

Related
Brave facing the open mic audience if you dare, or just have a seat and a few laughs.

With Stool Pigeon, St. Louis Finally Has Something to Do on Monday Nights: Greenfinch Theater & Dive's new weekly open mic comedy night solves that most St. Louis of problems


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Apotheosis Closes Cherokee Shop, Faces Lawsuit on South Grand

By Monica Obradovic

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge has quietly closed its doors.

The Umbrella Shop Is Coming Soon to South Grand

By Sarah Fenske

From left, Lindy Wormwood, Troy Howard and David Bell.

'Gilded Age' St. Louis Mansion Gets Its Due in Today's Wall Street Journal

By Sarah Fenske

Russell Jackson's home was originally built for a tobacco heiress.

Tesseract Theatre's The Mad Ones Gives Beautiful Life to a Coming-of-Age Tale

By Tina Farmer

From left: Melissa Felps as Sam and Grace Langford as Kelly in The Mad Ones.

Also in Arts & Culture

Tesseract Theatre's The Mad Ones Gives Beautiful Life to a Coming-of-Age Tale

By Tina Farmer

From left: Melissa Felps as Sam and Grace Langford as Kelly in The Mad Ones.

Albion Theatre's Mindgame Is Mesmerizing Enough for Hitchcock

By Tina Farmer

From left: Nick Freed as Styler and Chuck Winning as Dr. Farquhar in Albion Theatre's Mindgame.

Beetlejuice Is a Screaming Good Time at the Fox Theatre

By Tina Farmer

Isabella Esler as Lydia and Justin Collette as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice, now playing at the St. Louis Fox Theatre.

New Jewish Theatre's The Immigrant is Relevant, Compelling Theater

By Tina Farmer

Bryn McLaughlin as Leah and Dustin Lane Petrillo as Haskell in The Immigrant.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us