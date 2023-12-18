The Rep's It’s A Wonderful Life Is a New Twist on a Favorite Story

click to enlarge Jon Gitchoff It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play is set in the middle of the 20th century, when radio was the main source of news and entertainment in the U.S.

Certain holiday memories are so ingrained into our collective consciousness that it’s hard to imagine them any different than the original. Perhaps no film better exemplifies this than Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday tomb It’s A Wonderful Life. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, 314-968-4925, repstl.org) satisfies our love of the story while circumventing comparison with the imaginative and engaging It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play.

Sometime in the middle of the 20th century, when radio was the source of news and entertainment, KSTL is preparing for its weekly live radio play. What leading man Jake Laurents doesn’t know is that the station is surprising him by performing one of his favorite movies: It’s A Wonderful Life. Announcer Freddie Filmore steps up to the microphone to welcome the listeners and, just like that, the Rep’s audience is transported back in time.

George Bailey is facing a host of problems and, for once, doesn’t know what to do. When the greedy opportunist Mr. Potter suggests that Bailey is worth more dead than alive, he contemplates taking his own life. Up in heaven, an angel observes Bailey’s conflict and decides to send Clarence, a well-meaning but awkward angel-in-training, to help convince Bailey that his life is worth living. The quick-paced and engaging story keeps even those who are familiar with it on the edge of their seat from Bailey’s first moment of doubt to his reunion with his family and friends, listening for the ringing bell.

Director Kate Bergstrom takes the show through its many changing scenes with a sure, confident hand, but it is the performers on stage who truly amaze. The majority of the cast seamlessly moves from character to character while expertly incorporating live sound cues that enhance the story in ways that encourage the audience to free their imagination and complete the picture in their minds. The timing and proficiency of the cast is central to the success of the show, and the Rep’s ensemble of local performers delivers excellence from the opening note to the well harmonized and humorous jingles to the heartwarming and deeply satisfying conclusion.

Michael James Reed is likable and believably caught up in the moment as Jake Laurents/George Bailey, reminiscent of Jimmy Stewart’s iconic Bailey without veering into impersonation or caricature. DeAnté Bryant shows impeccable comic timing while embodying care and empathy as Harry Heywood /Clarence Odbody. Eric Dean White maintains a stiff upper lip and good humor as announcer Freddie Filmore, Jailyn Genyse impressively manages and conducts the sound cues as stage manager and TJ State, Jr. is infectiously vibrant as Lead Songbird. J. Samuel Davis, Carmen García, Melissa Harlow, Daisy Held and Aria Maholchic complete a talented, multitasking ensemble that sings together as skillfully as they shift between characters and sound cues.

It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play runs about an hour shorter than the original while still conveying all the important plot points and underlying social context. Though suicide is a central theme, the story and tone of the play are intended to lift spirits up and remind everyone that “Each man’s life touches so many other lives.” If you’re looking for a top-notch holiday production for the family or a heartwarming night out, move It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play to the top of your must-see list.

