The Wizards and Witches Festival Haunts O'Fallon, IL, This Saturday

And that’s just one, er, thrilling aspect of the Witches and Wizards Festival, which returns to O'Fallon Station (105 South Vine Street, O'Fallon, Illinois; 618-624-0139) this Saturday, October 14.
In addition to the Michael Jackson-themed fun, this event will include fire dancers, a tightrope performance, a night market, a costume contest, a magician and more as downtown O’Fallon is transformed into a hauntingly fun ode to all things Spooky Season.
Advance tickets start at $45 and run up to $65 if purchased on the day of the event at the entrance, so you'll want to act now to save some cash. The festival is a decidedly grown-up affair, and kids under 16 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m.
For more information, including a complete schedule, visit facebook.com/witchesandwizardsfestiv.
