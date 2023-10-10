The Wizards and Witches Festival Haunts O'Fallon, IL, This Saturday

Downtown O’Fallon will be transformed into a haunting ode to all things Spooky Season

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 6:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This event will include fire dancers, a tightrope performance, a night market and more. - www.godandman.com // @lookcatalog / Flickr
www.godandman.com // @lookcatalog / Flickr
This event will include fire dancers, a tightrope performance, a night market and more.
Darkness falls across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand, as all manner of ancient evil rises anew from its restless slumber intent on but one thing: participating in a "Thriller" flash mob for the amusement of the good citizens of O’Fallon, Illinois.

And that’s just one, er, thrilling aspect of the Witches and Wizards Festival, which returns to O'Fallon Station (105 South Vine Street, O'Fallon, Illinois; 618-624-0139) this Saturday, October 14.

In addition to the Michael Jackson-themed fun, this event will include fire dancers, a tightrope performance, a night market, a costume contest, a magician and more as downtown O’Fallon is transformed into a hauntingly fun ode to all things Spooky Season.

Advance tickets start at $45 and run up to $65 if purchased on the day of the event at the entrance, so you'll want to act now to save some cash. The festival is a decidedly grown-up affair, and kids under 16 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m.

For more information, including a complete schedule, visit facebook.com/witchesandwizardsfestiv.

Related
@ksyfffka07 / Flickr

9 Mile Garden Is Hosting a 'Witches Night Out' in October: Friday the 13th just got a whole lot more fun


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

How to Destroy Everything Explores the Lies of a St. Louis Con Man

By Jessica Rogen

Danny Jacobs and Darren Grodsky are childhood friends and now writing and directing partners.

Azra Tattoos Is One of Missouri’s First Bosnian-Owned Tattoo Parlors

By Monica Obradovic

Azra Selimovic has been an artist since she was 4.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, October 12 to 15

By Riverfront Times Staff

Maxine Thirteen's surrealist work will be on display at the Punk Rock Art Show.

Stray Dog's Saturday Night Fever Has All the Right Moves

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Saturday Night Fever strikes a pose.

Also in Arts & Culture

Stray Dog's Saturday Night Fever Has All the Right Moves

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Saturday Night Fever strikes a pose.

The Midnight Company's The Lion in Winter is a Tense, Suspenseful Drama

By Tina Farmer

In The Lion in Winter, King Henry invites the whole family, including his imprisoned queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, home for the holiday — and some infighting.

Stages St Louis' Million Dollar Quartet Captures the Heart of Early Rock

By Tina Farmer

Million Dollar Quartet

St. Louis Shakespeare's Midsummer Is as Fresh as It Is Faithful

By Tina Farmer

A Midsummer Night's Dream
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us