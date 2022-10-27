VIDEO: Shirtless Kid Gets Fans Hyped AF at St. Louis Blues Game

His parents must be so proud

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 1:32 pm

The Blues might’ve lost to the Oilers last night, but St. Louis Blues fans still know how to have a good time.

The big hero of the night was a shirtless kid who was shown on the jumbotron and who got everybody hyped AF to be in the big Blues house.

Blues mascot Louie is supposed to be the guy who gets everyone amped, but this scrawny kid who was swinging his shirt around and kissing his little arm muscles was definitely the king of vibe at Enterprise Center last night.

Some people just light up when in front of a camera, and this young man’s enthusiasm was contagious. He lost his shirt (and he lost his shit), but he gained thousands of fans. Somebody needs to hire this kid to do commercials for the Blues.

All hail Emperor NoShirt. Long may he reign. Let’s go Blues.

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]
St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]

St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]
Josh HawleyWhat could be more 2022 than the grandstanding junior senator from Missouri raising his arm with a clench-fisted salute to would-be rioters assembling outside the Capitol — only to take off running once the invaders invaded? Key to this look: a skinny suit, a smug expression, and a stack of manila folders in your hand as you run like a total chicken.

St. Louis-Specific Halloween Costumes Perfect For 2022
You Can Now Walk To Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

You Can Now Walk to Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]
St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]

St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]
Josh HawleyWhat could be more 2022 than the grandstanding junior senator from Missouri raising his arm with a clench-fisted salute to would-be rioters assembling outside the Capitol — only to take off running once the invaders invaded? Key to this look: a skinny suit, a smug expression, and a stack of manila folders in your hand as you run like a total chicken.

St. Louis-Specific Halloween Costumes Perfect For 2022
You Can Now Walk To Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

You Can Now Walk to Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Blues Hockey History Chronicled in the 'Best of the Blues' Book [PHOTOS]
St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]

St. Louis City Museum Turns 25, And It Looks Damn Good For Its Age [PHOTOS]
Josh HawleyWhat could be more 2022 than the grandstanding junior senator from Missouri raising his arm with a clench-fisted salute to would-be rioters assembling outside the Capitol — only to take off running once the invaders invaded? Key to this look: a skinny suit, a smug expression, and a stack of manila folders in your hand as you run like a total chicken.

St. Louis-Specific Halloween Costumes Perfect For 2022
You Can Now Walk To Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

You Can Now Walk to Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

Trending

Things To Do In St. Louis This Halloween

By Riverfront Times Staff

A woman poses in a costume during the CWE Halloween party.

St. Louis Art Museum Exhibit Explores How Chintz 'Changed the World'

By Kasey Noss

The back of a woman's jacket made with Indian chintz fabric.

Tower Grove Artist's Halloween Home Display Is a Masterpiece

By Jessica Rogen

A house has a yard filled with Halloween decorations and smoke billows up from the ground.

WashU Photography Installation Honors Survivors of the Holocaust

By Benjamin Simon

Luigi Toscano holds a large portrait of a man's face across WashU's campus with a glass building in the background.

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us