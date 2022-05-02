Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Features St. Louis in All Its Glory

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 11:14 am

click to enlarge The city proclaimed April 28 "Nikki Glaser Day" in honor of the comedian's new show. - COURTESY OF DAN DONOVAN/EXPLORE ST. LOUIS
Courtesy of Dan Donovan/Explore St. Louis
The city proclaimed April 28 "Nikki Glaser Day" in honor of the comedian's new show.

The St. Louis area just keeps popping up on the small screen — first, The Bachelor featured Eureka native Clayton Echard, then O'Fallon resident Pam Hupp's murderous exploits were shown on NBC's The Thing About Pam. Now, comedian and native St. Louisan Nikki Glaser’s show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premiered last night, May 1, at 9 p.m. The show follows Glaser’s return home to St. Louis and her career as a comedian.

As the resident pop culture consumer here at the RFT, I humbly would like to inform you that Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?  puts St. Louis center stage, and Glaser gives an hour of entertainment. Here are some of the highlights from the first two episodes.

There’s a montage of Glaser's performances and various St. Louis spots —  the Arch, various city streets, etcetera — and I find myself saying “It’s really weird to see St. Louis on TV” more than once throughout the episode. Glaser then kicks off the premiere with a shopping trip in a Goodwill with her mom, Julie Glaser, and it’s glorious.

Julie Glaser is a superstar. An absolute epitome of St. Louis mothers, she says hello to Alan, a Goodwill employee, as Nikki Glaser questions how often she goes there to know the employee’s name.

We also meet Nikki Glaser’s dad, EJ, and he’s got the same starpower Julie Glaser does. As Nikki Glaser tries to take some stuff from their house for her apartment, he jokes that she should leave some stuff behind for the Nikki Glaser museum. Be careful what you wish for, dad — the city already proclaimed April 28 as “Nikki Glaser Day,” so we’re just one step shy of a full-blown museum.

Then, Nikki Glaser’s sort-of-but-not-really boyfriend Chris Convy, another native St. Louisan who has moved away and came back, is introduced. They’re working on their relationship issues, and go on a date at Steinberg Skating Rink. Again, it’s just really bizarre to see St. Louis on display like this. One last introduction is to roommate Andrew Collin, comedian and former dogwalker.

The second episode centers around Nikki’s performance on home turf at The Factory in Chesterfield.  There is also a moment when Nikki Glaser is shopping that she asks the infamous “Where did you go to high school?” question to the cashier and I think I almost die that no one outside of Missouri will understand the significance of this moment.

The cashier isn’t from St. Louis, but her husband went to Kirkwood High School, and it almost happens as a dreamlike sequence for any native St. Louisan: Nikki Glaser says she went there, the cashier tells her her husband’s name, and Nikki Glaser knows his cousin. In fact, he was her first kiss and he gave her mono.

It was probably the most St. Louis thing to ever happen on TV, just short of needing a T-Rav or a pizza from Imo's.

The episode goes by as Nikki Glaser takes the stage at The Factory, where her second grade teacher is watching, and her mom ends up “swatted,” a term I had never heard before tuning in. It’s when someone puts in a prank call to police about a famous person, per Nikki Glaser's explanation. There’s also a date between Nikki Glaser and Convy, shot at restaurant Frida’s, but interspersed is some beautiful shots of The Grove neighborhood. The episode ends at a self-defense class with Nikki Glaser and the star of the show — I mean her mom, Julie and discussing the downfalls of fame.

The comedian also serves up some hilarious moments, both raunchy and not. You'd have to watch to get the full effect. Her parents steal the show more often than not. It's refreshing to see our city's beauty on full display, and Nikki Glaser has you entertained for the full 30 minutes.

It’s only a matter of time that, thanks to Nikki Glaser and The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard, we get The Real Housewives of St. Louis. Here’s hoping Julie Glaser stars.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? is on every Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! network.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

lucas ave

This Downtown St. Louis Condo Offers City Life With Ease [PHOTOS]
It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

lucas ave

This Downtown St. Louis Condo Offers City Life With Ease [PHOTOS]
It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

lucas ave

This Downtown St. Louis Condo Offers City Life With Ease [PHOTOS]
It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

Trending

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Cinco de Mayo

By Jaime Lees

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Cinco de Mayo

St. Louis FAN EXPO Brings Sci-Fi Favorites to City

By Jenna Jones

The convention hits May 13 through May 15.

St. Louis Artists Wanted for RFT ChangeMaker Awards

By Rosalind Early

Jomar Jackson paints at Loop Living. If you're an artist having an impact on your community, we want to hear about it.

Cinco De Mayo on Cherokee Street and the People's Joy Parade Are Almost Here

By Jaime Lees

Don't miss out on the pineapple margs.

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us