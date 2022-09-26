Best Of 2022

Best Smoke Lounge: LIT Cigar Lounge

17073 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-705-6519

Runner-Up: Aiello’s Cigar Bar
5286 Highway N, Cottleville; 636-441-0994

Let’s face it: The lure of convenience with Amazon or your local big-box behemoth is real. Yet St. Louis has great boutiques where you can snag much better, more unique finds, from sleek, retro furniture to designer duds on the cheap to cheeky mugs and T-shirts for the bad boss in all of us. You just have to put in the work. Shopping local is a treasure hunt, and the fun involves not just finding items within the store, but finding the stores themselves. These hidden gems are sprinkled around the city for you to discover. And once you do, you’ll feel good knowing that your money is staying right here in St. Louis to support your neighbor. Pop in, say hi to the proprietors, and let yourself discover something new. —Rosalind Early

Best Encouraging Trend: Indie bookstores

The pandemic hurt a lot of what we hold dear: gatherings with friends and family, indoor dining, small businesses. Yet despite all odds, a slew of new independent bookstores have opened in St. Louis, and we love to see it. In May, Ymani Wince brought the Noir Bookshop (2317 Cherokee Street, no phone) to Cherokee Street. Noir, which is French for black, features books relevant to the Black experience. Its south-city neighbor Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe (1976 Arsenal Street, 314-925-8087) opened the previous fall in Benton Park, stocking only titles from independent bookstores and publishers. Readers hungry for more than prose can also grab some food: Spine serves pastries from Delish, sandwiches from Elaine’s and beverages from Blueprint Coffee and Big Heart Tea. For bibliophiles looking for a more robust beverage menu, Protagonist Cafe (1700 South Ninth Street, 314-833-3085) opened in Soulard just before the pandemic, serving lattes, pour-overs and espresso alongside a collection of over 5,000 used books. And in St. Louis County, specialty store Betty’s Books (10 Summit Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-279-1731) opened in late 2021, bringing comics, graphic novels, children’s literature and manga to Webster Groves. —Monica Obradovic

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary: SWADE

Multiple locations including 6166 Delmar Boulevard, 314-924-6502

Runner-Up: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis
5501 Chippewa Street, 314-330-2118

Best Pet Groomer: Treats Unleashed

Multiple locations including 22 North Euclid Avenue, 314-899-0966

Runner-Up: The Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa
Two locations including 5289 Highway N, Cottleville; 636-625-0030

Best Jewelry Store: Paramount Jewelers

7348 Manchester Avenue, 314-645-1122

Runner-Up: Silver Lady
6364 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-0704

Best Garden Center: Flowers and Weeds

3201 Cherokee Street, 314-776-2887

Runner-Up: Garden Heights Nursery
1605 South Big Bend Boulevard, 314-645-7333

Best Car Repair: Froesel Tire

9273 Manchester Road, 314-962-2422

Runner-Up: Telle Tire
Multiple locations including 1323 Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-8734

Best Comics Store: Altered State Comics

671 Big Bend Road, Manchester; 636-220-4785

Runner-Up: Apotheosis Comics & Lounge
Two locations including 3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090

Best Florist: Flowers and Weeds

3201 Cherokee Street, 314-776-2887

Runner-Up: Walter Knoll Florist
2765 Lasalle Street, 314-352-7575

Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

