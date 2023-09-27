1528 Locust Street, 21cmuseumhotels.com/stlouis

St. Louis has its fair share of cool boutique hotels, but the newly opened 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis might be its most interesting. Like the other 21c locations, the St. Louis spot offers not only luxe hotel rooms but also a rounded experience that includes fine dining and fine art. The latter greets visitors as soon as they arrive with O by Serkan Özkaya, a large water-filled orb in the lobby, and continues up a staircase that's home to The Way Out West, a wallpaper and carpet installation by duo Fallen Fruit that incorporates elements from St. Louis' historic Campbell House in design. The second floor is the gallery space that will host rotating exhibits, but the art continues in the rooms and in the cafe space, Good Press, which serves upscale daytime fare and pairs with Idol Wolf, a chef-driven, Spanish-influenced restaurant. There's also a large athletic club in the basement that makes good use of the building's former identity as a YMCA — yes, the pool is renovated and beautiful. That doesn't even touch on the fancy rooms. Even a standard double queen looks great, and the two-story 21c King Suites decked out with Peloton equipment are exceptional. —Jessica Rogen