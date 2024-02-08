222 Artisan Bakery & Cafe in Edwardsville Is Closing

An Instagram post from the restaurant says it has 'found another place to set up shop,' but reopening could take months

Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 6:05 am

It's not "goodbye" — it's more like "see you later."
COURTESY PHOTO
It's not "goodbye" — it's more like "see you later."

222 Artisan Bakery & Cafe (222 North Main Street, Edwardsville) has announced via Instagram that it will be closing its storefront at the end of February.

“We signed our new lease as written by our landlord, but unfortunately they decided to go with a different business,” the post says. “With rent prices rising in Edwardsville, you must do what you can for your family and your family’s future. Unfortunately, we were not their choice, and we can’t hold that against them.”

The post went on to say that they’ve “found another place to set up shop,” but it may take several months to reopen. The location remains undetermined.

"We can't disclose anything until we have something in writing," 222 told Sauce in an Instagram message.

It also stated that the ownership’s biggest concern is for the welfare of its employees.

“These folks have mortgages, rent, car payment, student loans, everyday things for living. They are the best employees and we hurt for them. We wouldn’t be who we are without them,” the post says. “Keep your fingers crossed, send your positive vibes and say a prayer for a speedy buildout and no hang-ups for the new place.”

 Keep an eye on 222’s Instagram for updates.

