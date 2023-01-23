5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Grand Pied's pancakes are one of the best version of the dish you will find in the St. Louis region.

This time of year, the promise of a semi-sweet, fluffy grilled breakfast treat is about the only thing worth getting out from under the covers for. Though our fair city has an embarrassment of breakfast and brunch riches, these five take the (hot) cake when it comes to that quintessential morning staple.The undisputed champion of St. Louis’ pancake game,’sversion of the breakfast classic is like a beautiful marriage of a pancake and flan that actually jiggles when it hits the table. Its crunchy, golden exterior yields to a custard-like fluff on the inside that makes you question whether or not you’d rather inhale the stack or nuzzle up to it on a wintry day.blueberry buttermilk pancakes evoke the feeling of cast-iron-cooked hotcakes made in a rustic cabin. Thick with a slightly rustic texture, the pancakes’ outer edges are a gorgeous toasted brown color and crisp, while the inside remains fluffy and cake-like. Fresh blueberries, folded into the batter, add pops of sweetness from within.Whether you are enjoying the classic blueberry version or the raspberry, mascarpone and granola accented Clara Cakes,’spancakes show what’s possible with a stunning buttermilk canvas.Michael and Tara Gallina may be known for their plant-forward fine-dining prowess, but their pancake game at their University City eateryshows that they are equally adept at daytime comfort fare. Malty, fluffy and topped with fresh berry compote, butter and syrup, they are perfection of the form.Flecked with whole grains for a slightly rustic feel,’spancakes taste like a vanilla-infused funnel cake. Warm maple syrup and creamy butter are all you need to top these beauties.