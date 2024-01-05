Gerard Craft to Reopen Porano Pasta in Des Peres in March

The new site will include ample parking and favorites from the old location

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 1:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Niche Food Group is reopening Porano Pasta in Des Peres March 2024.
Courtesy of Niche Food Group
Niche Food Group is reopening Porano Pasta in Des Peres March 2024.

Porano Pasta (13323 Manchester Road, Des Peres) is making its comeback in March 2024.

Niche Food Group’s fast-service restaurant, which shuttered its original downtown St. Louis location in 2018, will be making the move to a shopping center in Des Peres. 

“We were looking for good locations, good parking in kind of a busy center, and we like the idea of being next to Trader Joe's,” says Gerard Craft, executive chef and owner of Niche Food Group. Craft says the new location will be near a Crumbl Cookies, St. Louis Bread Co., Chipotle, Starbucks and a future Shake Shack.

At the new Porano, diners will be able to customize bowls of pasta or salad from a menu or craft their own delicious creation from an abundance of carbs, vegetables, proteins and other toppings.

“The customization, all the ingredients and all the menu items are the same,” Craft says. “But you won't go down the same kind of assembly line like at Chipotle anymore. People will order face to face with somebody at a register or at kiosks. I think everybody's gotten a lot more comfortable ordering like that these days. It's also a lot more efficient for us. By not having all that food sitting out and exposed to the elements that allows us to keep everything a little fresher.”

Ryan Hux, a fast-food veteran of both Shake Shack and Raising Cains, and Dakota Williams, a former Porano employee turned executive chef around St. Louis, will run the new Porano kitchen.

So far, the news of the soon-to-reopen Porano has been met with elation — including from those close to the operation.

“I'm very excited,” Craft says. “Before we closed, I made myself six bowls to put in my fridge to ration them to myself. I know I can make all these things, but at the end of the day it was so convenient, even for me, because all these little things that you add to your bowls there you can't really do that shit at home. I personally love getting a bowl full of roasted vegetables and rice and stuff like that.”

Craft says the original Porano closed its doors in 2018 due to a mixture of things.

“We had an agreement with our landlord for a 10 year lease, but after two years if we wanted to get out, we could, and so we had to make the decision whether or not we were going to keep it for the long haul,” he says. “Location-wise, it didn't have any parking. It was great for lunch [downtown] because a lot of people just worked right there. But I think Porana’s fast-casual and convenient food, if you don't work right there, it's not very convenient if you can't just get in and get out.” 

Keeping all that in mind, Niche Food Group hopes to open two more locations in the next two years, and Craft says they are currently looking at the Richmond Heights and Brentwood areas as possible neighborhoods. 

The Des Peres location’s tentative hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
None of the Above

Gerard Craft Opens the Secret Door to New Underground Cocktail Lounge: None of the Above is hidden within City Foundry's tunnels — and finding it is part of the fun

Related
A rendering shows the view of Expat BBQ's future terrace at City Foundry STL.

Niche to Open ‘Globally-Inspired’ BBQ Concept in City Foundry: Expat BBQ’s menu will take inspiration from Brazil, Thailand, Africa and beyond. It will open this fall

Related
An array of dishes from Porano Pasta.

Porano Pasta, From St. Louis' Gerard Craft, To Return at Last: We've been missing the fast-casual concept since it closed in 2018

Related
Rockwell Beer Co. in the Grove.

Niche Closes Its Burger Joint Within Rockwell Beer Company: The brewery will assume food operations as brassWELL departs


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beffa's Retakes Its Kitchen, Pivots to 'Elevated Family Sports Bar' Fare

By Jessica Rogen

Beffa's

Pho Grand Is Coming Back to South Grand, But Details Remain Elusive

By Jessica Rogen

Pho Grand has helped to shape the city's dining landscape.

Rooster Is Opening a Clayton Outpost

By Sarah Fenske

Rooster has hung its shingle in Clayton.

Brasas Will Bring Ember-Cooked Chicken to the Loop

By Lauren Healey

Chef-owner Andrew Cisneros

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Mainlander Masterfully Transports Diners to Mid-Century Modern America

By Cheryl Baehr

Mainlander is a supper club featuring a prix fixe menu in the Central West End.

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse Offers Some of St. Louis' Best BBQ — in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse features a blend of Cajun, Creole and barbecue specialties.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us