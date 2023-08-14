Arkadin Cinema Is Hosting 'ABBA Brunch' This Sunday

Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Mamma mia, it’s time for brunch again

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 12:12 pm

click to enlarge Icons. - @timokoo
@timokoo
Icons.

Mamma mia, it’s time for brunch again — and ABBA Brunch, how can we resist you?

You read that right: This week brings an early afternoon foodstravaganza celebrating everyone’s favorite bell-bottom-clad Swedish supergroup to the Arkadin Cinema (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173), and you’re invited.

You know the entertainment will be top-notch, because they’ll be showing ABBA: The Movie and ABBA music videos on their movie screen throughout the proceedings.

They’ll also have food for sale from Mister’s Hand Pies (serving both sweet and savory options), and your $5 admission fee gets you a complimentary brunch cocktail such as a bloody mary, a mimosa or even a faux-mosa for those who don’t want alcohol.

Glittery disco attire is encouraged, so bust out your sequined Eras ensemble and your platform shoes, and shuffle on down to Arkadin. The fun runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head to arkadincinema.com to get yours.

