Biscuit Joint Could Make Midtown St. Louis a Breakfast Mecca

Midtown is about to become a biscuit nexus. Earlier this month, Webster Groves darling Honey Bee's Biscuits announced that it was launching a new location in what used to be Beffa's Restaurant at 2700 Olive Street.
Now a second biscuit spot is coming to Midtown. The Biscuit Joint (2649 Washington Avenue) will open October 21 and serve "biscuit perfection" and other quick service breakfast fare. Chef-owner Elliot Brown announced the opening on Instagram this week.
Though the concept seemingly came out of nowhere, a Kickstarter page that Brown posted (and then cancelled) in May reveals that it's been in the works for a little while.
Brown is no stranger to the St. Louis food scene, according to that Kickstarter bio. A Midwestern native, he cut his teeth cooking at The Lambs Club in New York before moving to his birthplace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a three-year stint at Cobble Hill.
After that, he moved to St. Louis, where he cooked at various Niche Food Group restaurants and became part of the team opening the Last Hotel, also serving as a butcher at BEAST Craft BBQ and a baker at Winslow's Table. During COVID-19, Brown launched Dinner At the Loft, a business cooking dinner parties for customers in their homes and then his own home.
But still, he dreamed of having his own physical restaurant. When he found a space in Midtown, on an under-utilized block of Washington just west of Jefferson, the idea for the Biscuit Joint was born. According to his Kickstarter, the fast-casual breakfast spot's menu will include a smash patty breakfast sandwich, biscuits and gravy, and biscuit French toast.
"While I'm very excited about the concept itself, I'm most excited to learn the ropes of running a brick and mortar business," he wrote. "I want to continue to keep myself in a position where I'm learning new things and continuing to grow what already is. This space couldn't be more perfect for the place I'm at with my business. I cannot wait for the day we are operating inside of it."
Biscuit lovers, too, may have trouble waiting. But their day is coming soon.
