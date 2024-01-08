'Eat Good, Feel Good': Big Belly Deli Now Open in Florissant

Lifelong friends Chris Timmermann and Nick Boyd serve up sandwiches fueled by a passion for feeding others

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 6:09 am

click to enlarge Big Belly Deli co-owners Chris Timmermann and Nick Boyd.
Photo Courtesy of Big Belly Deli
Big Belly Deli co-owners Chris Timmermann and Nick Boyd.

There’s a new spot to get a sandwich in Florissant called Big Belly Deli, located at 392 St. Ferdinand St., next to Helfer’s Pastries. Lifelong friends and now business partners Chris Timmermann and Nick Boyd opened the deli last month. The owners bring a passion for feeding others, along with distinct backgrounds to the business, with Boyd’s experience in nonprofit community farming, and Timmermann working in a variety of jobs in the hospitality industry.

Timmermann studied hospitality and restaurant administration at Missouri State University and, after graduation, headed west, where he landed a manager in training position at Nikko Hotel in San Francisco. He credits the experience with helping shape his future and, looking back, views the nearly year and half he spent there as a transformative learning experience. “I’m forever indebted to the people at Nikko Hotel for everything they taught me,” Timmermann said.

After his time at the hotel, Timmermann opened over 20 restaurants for Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, before returning home and helping revamp the menu at Henkes Tavern, which he said helped him gain a local following. Eighteen months ago, Timmermann and Boyd started their venture toward opening their own restaurant, and it was during their search for a bakery to partner with that they were offered the opportunity by Helfer’s to open in the establishment’s former deli space.

The two-story building Big Belly Deli now occupies features two ADA accessible tables on the lower level, with seating for just over 30 upstairs in the main dining area. When it comes to the eatery’s decor, that's still unfolding, as Boyd and Timmermann aim to support local schools by displaying jerseys and photos of area sports teams. “We’re trying to build a family atmosphere,” said Timmermann. “We’re both proud to be born and raised in Florissant and we’re here for the long haul.”

The sandwiches are available on a variety of breads, all baked at Helfer’s, including Italian, marble rye and croissants, but the featured style is called Dutch crunch, a type of bread Timmermann discovered during his time in San Francisco. This Bay Area staple is made using white flour that is topped with rice flour, which gives the top a golden, crackled appearance that also features a slight crunch.

Some of the deli sandwiches on the menu include the signature Big Belly, a hearty sandwich made with turkey, bacon, soppressata and ham, that the owners say embodies the eatery’s motto of “eat good, feel good.” Boyd explained that the CBR, which stands for chicken, bacon, ranch, served with an optional hot honey sauce, is poised to be the “silent sleeper” of the sandwich selections.

Another standout on the menu is the St. Louis cheesesteak, made with thinly sliced rib-eye, sauteed mushrooms, onion, bell and poblano peppers, served with housemade Provel cheese whiz on Dutch crunch bread. For vegetarians, there’s also the green goddess, served on Dutch crunch bread and features feta, green goddess dressing, avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato and red onion.

Guests can find a breakfast sandwich made with choice of ham, turkey, bacon or sausage and an egg on a croissant or a breakfast burrito made with choice of meat and scrambled egg wrapped in a flour tortilla. In addition to the sandwiches, there’s also Caesar, chef and house salads to choose from and rotating soup flavors, available in a bowl or cup.

To complete the meal selections, the deli offers desserts, including cookies, gooey butter cake, assorted pastries and a rotating cheesecake flavor.

This story was originally published in Sauce Magazine.

