El Maguey Closes Florissant Location

Some suspect a recent shooting in front of the restaurant is to blame

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge El Maguey in Florissant has closed. - VIA GOOGLE MAPS
VIA GOOGLE MAPS
El Maguey in Florissant has closed.

The popular Mexican restaurant El Maguey is closing its Florissant location due to "recent events beyond its control." The restaurant announced its decision on Facebook (see below) on Monday and did not open on Tuesday.

KSDK reports that patrons and neighboring business owners were disappointed to find the restaurant shuttered.

"A lot of people loved that Mexican restaurant and are sad that it's closing," Tahlia Lindstrom, who works at the nearby Top Shelf Bar and Grill, told KSDK.

She speculated that it closed due to a shooting outside the restaurant on Friday night. No one was hurt, but several cars were damaged. The restaurant did not confirm this was the reason.

El Maguey also has other locations across St. Louis that will remain open.

