Hot Pizza Cold Beer to Open in Downtown St. Louis Next Month

The owners of Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe Drive-In are behind the new restaurant

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 1:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge PI Pizza
VIA FLICKR/5chw4r7z
Hot Pizza Cold Beer will open in what used to be PI Pizza downtown.

A new restaurant with perhaps the most appealing name of all time is slated to open in downtown St. Louis next month. Hot Pizza Cold Beer will open at 610 Washington Avenue in the Mercantile Exchange building, St. Louis Magazine reports.

The new pizza concept comes from an ownership group of heavy hitters from Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Cyrano's Cafe: David Molina, Charles Downs and Mike Johnson. Molina will head up Hot Pizza Cold Beer as chef. The group received an occupancy permit in the space for a full drink bar and restaurant with patio seating earlier this month.

Hungry St. Louisans can expect a throwback-style pizza joint with varieties of pizza ranging from St. Louis to French bread to pizza rolls as well as video games and TVs, according to St. Louis Magazine.

Hot Pizza Cold Beer will be just down the street from Sugarfire's downtown location at 605 Washington Avenue and takes over the storefront vacated by Pi Pizzeria in July 2022.

Related
Sugarfire's Big Muddy sandwich.

Sugarfire Smokehouse To Open Arnold Location Monday: A portion of opening day profits will be donated to local nonprofit Helping Hands and Horses

Related
A bacon cheeseburger is one of the dishes available at the new A Little Hi in Ballwin.

First Look: A Little Hi Brings That Hi-Pointe Drive-In Magic to Ballwin: The smaller-sized spinoff opens the door for national expansion.


Slideshow

Top 5 White Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Bonci at Pizzeria da Gloria
5 slides
Pizza Head Noto Louie 1929 Pizza & Wine
Click to View 5 slides

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sado Is One of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S., Esquire Says

By Sarah Fenske

Mabel Suen

Angad Arts Hotel's Commonwealth Gets a New Top Chef

By Jessica Rogen

Lauren Anthony is the new executive chef at Commonwealth.

Two Plumbers Barcade Levels Up to a New, Larger Space

By Tony Rehagen

Two Plumbers is for gamers and beer geeks alike.

Dirty 20 Nerd Bar Seeks to Be a Dungeons & Dragons Hub in Ballwin

By Sarah Fenske

The bar is taking over the space that previously held a Hotshots franchise.

Also in Food & Drink

Kabul Express' Dishes Delight and Surprise in the Patch

By Cheryl Baehr

Kabul Express relocated from south county to the Patch in search of a larger space with a dining area.

Dumplings and Tea Offers Delectable Dumplings and Bao in Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Dumplings and Tea offers bao zi, dumplings, ramen, poke bowls, bubble tea and more in Chesterfield.

Levels Nigerian Cuisine Serves Some of St. Louis Most Thrilling Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Levels serves the Nigerian cuisine that co-owner Ono Ikanone learned to cook from his mother and then refined in college by holding dinner gatherings.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Alex Pifer owns Baked & Boiled Bagels in Soulard.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us