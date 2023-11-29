Hot Pizza Cold Beer to Open in Downtown St. Louis Next Month

A new restaurant with perhaps the most appealing name of all time is slated to open in downtown St. Louis next month. Hot Pizza Cold Beer will open at 610 Washington Avenue in the Mercantile Exchange building, St. Louis Magazine reports.
The new pizza concept comes from an ownership group of heavy hitters from Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Cyrano's Cafe: David Molina, Charles Downs and Mike Johnson. Molina will head up Hot Pizza Cold Beer as chef. The group received an occupancy permit in the space for a full drink bar and restaurant with patio seating earlier this month.
Hungry St. Louisans can expect a throwback-style pizza joint with varieties of pizza ranging from St. Louis to French bread to pizza rolls as well as video games and TVs, according to St. Louis Magazine.
Hot Pizza Cold Beer will be just down the street from Sugarfire's downtown location at 605 Washington Avenue and takes over the storefront vacated by Pi Pizzeria in July 2022.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed