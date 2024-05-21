  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

MoBOT’s Cicada Cooking Demo Shows the Joys of Eating Insects

“What I’m aiming for is: 'It’s not that horrible,'" says the chef

By
May 21, 2024 at 9:03 am
Cicada nymphs prepared as a scampi sit atop of slices of toast at Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield.
Cicada nymphs prepared as a scampi sit atop of slices of toast at Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield. ZACHARY LINHARES
Share on Nextdoor

We arrived just in time: The canapes were coming out. “Chef” Tad Yankoski had finished with his saute pan and was setting out little toasts. “These cook up a lot like shrimp,” he said, tenderly stirring a bunch of cicada nymphs. 

Yankoski, senior entomologist at Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield, is a hearty proponent of entomophagy — the practice of eating insects. He said not only do 2 billion people worldwide eat bugs every day, but many insects — certainly cicadas — have as much protein content as chicken, pork and eggs. 

At yesterday’s press event, Yankoski was demonstrating how cicadas can be used in the kitchen, besides mouse bait, cooking up a few treats for the assembled gaggle. It wasn’t his first rodeo. He has some solid culinary “entomophagerial” experience under his belt. In the same way one might talk about the versatility of chicken thighs (i.e. enthusiastically), he talked a bit about cicada kebabs, cicada toffee and chocolate chirp cookies made with crickets and seemed to speak rather dreamily of the first bug he ever ate. “It was caramelized. Tender and juicy, not hard and crunchy. I was surprised.”

click to enlarge Tad Yankoski, senior entomologist at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, plates cicada scampi. - ZACHARY LINHARES
ZACHARY LINHARES
Tad Yankoski, senior entomologist at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, plates cicada scampi.

Yankoski was having to raise his voice; the trees above us hissed like angry boomslangs. “They sound pissed off,” said one invitee. He meant that the cicadas, seething in the trunks and leaves and possibly someone’s hair, were aware of the heartless spectacle down below. It was unlikely: Yankoski more or less said cicadas have about five neurons in their heads. They aren’t the brightest bulbs in the sycamores. 

And nor are they much fun at a shooting party. “Periodical cicadas don’t defend themselves,” Yankoski said. “They don’t run and hide.” There’s no thrill of the hunt when it comes to these puppies. And, really, there is no hunt. Not when we’re kicking through 60 billion of them like they’re autumn leaves, it’s our fifth time around Forest Park and we haven’t made a dent — and especially this time around, when we have two broods of periodical cicadas (XIII and XIX) to contend with. The last time this happened Thomas Jefferson was president.

So Yankoski, who had moved on from mini toasts to prepping some tempura batter (corn starch, egg and cake flour), said, yes, there would be plenty of bugs to go around. He had more nymphs bubbling like gnocchi on a camping stove. (Also like gnocchi, they take two to three minutes to cook). Then, while the nymphs fizzled in a little deep fryer, he made the dipping sauce.

click to enlarge Cicada nymphs cook in a pan of olive oil, garlic, and parsley on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield. - ZACHARY LINHARES
ZACHARY LINHARES
Cicada nymphs cook in a pan of olive oil, garlic, and parsley on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield.

“What I’m aiming for is: 'It’s not that horrible,'” Yankoski said. I had a battered insect on the end of a toothpick. My teeth were shrinking back, recoiling from the task at mouth. I was trying to think sensibly about things like context and perspective, and how it made no earthly sense that this felt far freakier to me than eating chicken when I’d had chickens as pets!

“In what aisle do I find these at Schnucks?” said one man who was reaching in for his third tempura’d nugget. “Because these taste just like Panda Express.” He was right, but I think it was all about the sauce.

click to enlarge Deep-fried cicada nymphs are covered in a combination of mayonnaise, sriracha, and a sweet chile sauce. Yum? - ZACHARY LINHARES
ZACHARY LINHARES
Deep-fried cicada nymphs are covered in a combination of mayonnaise, sriracha, and a sweet chile sauce. Yum?

Slideshow

Cicadas Are Here in St. Louis, and Here's What You Need to Know

Cicadas sit atop of the leaves on a hydrangea plant on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Chesterfield.
A cicada sheds its shell while clinging to a tree on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Chesterfield. Fowler-Finn says it is unclear why they spend 13 years underground, though there are two leading hypotheses. “The combination of the long life periodicity and synchronization can arise from glacial cycles or avoidance to predators,” Fowler-Finn says. “But there is no real good answer at this point.” The cicadas emerge based on soil temperature. So if you haven’t seen any cicadas around you, don’t worry — things just need to warm up. “We know urban heat islands tend to warm faster, it has to do with local climate,” Fowler-Finn says. Once the brood emerges, they climb trees for protection. Cicadas are most vulnerable when they are molting, and the trees provide them with a secure spot where they can break through their shells without falling. Once freed from their shells, Fowler-Finn says the cicadas sing the chorusing songs that will be heard throughout the summer. That is only one of the songs the males sing.“Once they locate a receptive female, by listening for a female response to their call, which is a wing flick, it sounds like a little snap,” Fowler-Finn says. “They then convert to a courtship song; the male and female will do that back and forth until a pair formation, or she rejects them.” If you want to play a joke on the noisy critters, Fowler-Finn suggests walking up to a tree and snap your fingers: The males will start singing in response. Cicadas can also be infected by a zombie fungus, making them real-life Night of the Living Dead creatures. “There’s a fungus in cicadas that's like a zombie fungus,” Fowler-Finn says. “It basically hijacks the nervous system and makes the insects crawl to a place where they can spread the fungus spores.” The fungus works by first infecting the male cicadas, then making their wings flap like a female. Thinking they are hearing the sounds of a potential mate, the non-infected male cicadas will try to mate with the infected and spread the spores. Although cicadas pose no threat to humans, Fowler-Finn says there are some significant environmental consequences to an emergence event like this. The cicadas aerate the soil, while their decomposing shells also contribute to the nutrient cycle in local ecosystems. They also play a necessary role in nourishing snakes, rodents, turtles and more.
Click to View 13 slides


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Alexa Beattie
Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Chuck's Hot Chicken Is Taking Over St. Louis, and Maybe the World

By Alexa Beattie

Chuck's 2x2 combo offers two tenders and two whole wings of chicken as blazingly hot as you could possibly want.

No Ordinary Rabbit to Open in Former Nixta Space This Summer

By Alexa Beattie

Nixta, now No Ordinary Rabbit

9 Mile Garden Is Getting a Permanent Drive-Thru Coffee Truck

By Jessica Rogen

9 Mile Garden Cafe truck

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe