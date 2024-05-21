Now Imo’s Is Giving Away Posters Designed by Dan Zettwoch

To celebrate 60 years of serving up one of the most St. Louis-style pizzas in St. Louis, Imo’s is again collaborating with a favorite RFT illustrator — this time, to produce a unique commemorative poster.

Illustrator and cartoonist Dan Zettwoch, who famously designed the chain’s anniversary pizza box, has brought his signature style to the poster, which depicts the very first Imo’s, located at Thurman and Shaw avenues.

“The poster pays homage to the humble beginnings of Imo’s Pizza the year 1964, when Ed and Marge Imo opened their first parlor,” according to an Imo’s news release. “The artwork details vignettes from the first Imo’s Pizza parlor at Thurman and Shaw avenues including the tackle box used as the first cash register, use of Provel, and more. The design incorporates the tried-and-true, instantly familiar red and green color palette Imo’s has proudly used for 60 years in tribute to the Imo family’s Italian roots and business beginnings in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis.”

The posters will be available until supplies run out and are free with a $30 order and the Promo code “POSTER,” the chain says.

“We’re excited for our most loyal fans to hang this very special keepsake in their homes, offices, or basement bars to show their love for St. Louis and Imo’s Pizza,” Nichole Carpenter, director of marketing for Imo’s Pizza, said.

In addition to the poster and pizza box, Imo’s has previously celebrated its anniversary by spicing up its 314 Day offerings with Old Vienna, LLC’s, Red Hot Riplets and later launching Red Hot Riplets Wings as a special limited-time menu item.

