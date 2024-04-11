Ramsay’s Kitchen Will Soft Open at St. Louis' Four Seasons Hotel on April 17

Few details are available at this time, but Ramsay’s Kitchen is slated to debut in a soft opening period on Wednesday, April 17, with a grand opening celebration to take place in June.
"The Ramsay’s Kitchen concept, inspired by chef Ramsay's travels, will take guests on a global culinary journey," according to a statement from the hotel, which also said that details on the menu and decor, as well as images, will be shared in the coming weeks.
A limited number of reservations will be accepted during the soft opening phase.
Call the hotel at 314-881-5800 for more information.
