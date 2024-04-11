Ramsay’s Kitchen Will Soft Open at St. Louis' Four Seasons Hotel on April 17

After months of speculation and chatter in the community, Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis at 999 North Second Street in downtown St. Louis has officially announced Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, a multi-Michelin-starred chef and TV personality, is opening in the restaurant space formerly home to Cinder House.Few details are available at this time, but Ramsay’s Kitchen is slated to debut in a soft opening period on Wednesday, April 17, with a grand opening celebration to take place in June."The Ramsay’s Kitchen concept, inspired by chef Ramsay's travels, will take guests on a global culinary journey," according to a statement from the hotel, which also said that details on the menu and decor, as well as images, will be shared in the coming weeks.A limited number of reservations will be accepted during the soft opening phase.Call the hotel at 314-881-5800 for more information.