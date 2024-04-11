  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Ramsay’s Kitchen Will Soft Open at St. Louis' Four Seasons Hotel on April 17

The new restaurant will serve dishes inspired by multi-Michelin-starred chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay's world travels

By
Apr 11, 2024 at 6:00 am
We expect the Four Seasons' patio will once again be hopping once the new spot finally opens its doors.
We expect the Four Seasons' patio will once again be hopping once the new spot finally opens its doors. COURTESY PHOTO
Share on Nextdoor
After months of speculation and chatter in the community, Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis at 999 North Second Street in downtown St. Louis has officially announced Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, a multi-Michelin-starred chef and TV personality, is opening in the restaurant space formerly home to Cinder House.

Few details are available at this time, but Ramsay’s Kitchen is slated to debut in a soft opening period on Wednesday, April 17, with a grand opening celebration to take place in June.

"The Ramsay’s Kitchen concept, inspired by chef Ramsay's travels, will take guests on a global culinary journey," according to a statement from the hotel, which also said that details on the menu and decor, as well as images, will be shared in the coming weeks.

A limited number of reservations will be accepted during the soft opening phase.

Call the hotel at 314-881-5800 for more information.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Social Bar & Grill Closes in South St. Louis County

By Sarah Fenske

A server at Social House II shows off the body paint that the bar is known for.

Lion's Choice’s Newest Sandwich Was an Employee's Menu Hack

By Paula Tredway

Lion's Choice new Remix sandwich is on buttery Texas toast.

The Everything Bagel Wings at Nick’s Pub Are as Weird As You’d Think

By Alexa Beattie

Sesame, poppyseed, cream cheese ... the wings at Nick's Pub have it all going on.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe