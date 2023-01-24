Recipe: Mike’s Hot Sauce

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK Create a delicious hot sauce with this tried-and-true recipe.

O’Connell’s owner John Parker says, “Mike is formerly of City Diner and Mangia Italiano; he has been at O’Connell’s for about a year, and has been an MVP server. He is well-loved here, and we hope to have him serve food here for a long, long time. His hot sauce recipe is absolutely delicious. It goes perfectly with our chili and can be requested as an ‘off menu’ item at the pub. Just ask for Mike’s Hot Sauce, and your chili will be all the better for it. It does have a little kick, so be careful! Not too hot, but you definitely feel it.”1/2 lb habanero peppers1/4 lb serrano peppers1 cup white onion1/2 cup carrots3-4 cloves of garlic2 tbsp saltEqual parts white vinegar and red wine vinegarRemove the stems from the peppers and roughly chop all of the vegetables. Place them in a saucepan and cover with equal parts white and red-wine vinegar. The vinegar should be roughly one inch above the veggies. Add salt and mix well.Bring the mixture to a full, rolling boil, then reduce to a simmer for 30 minutes. Remove vegetables from the liquid and blend on medium-high until smooth and uniform. Reduce blending speed and slowly add the vinegar to the blended vegetables until your desired viscosity is reached. Let cool. Enjoy.