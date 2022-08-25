Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Star Bakery & Cafe Offers Afghan Sweets and More in Holly Hills

The bakery's cakes are beloved for the 'perfect sweetness' of their buttercream frosting

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Star Bakery & Cafe serves a selection of Afghan pastries.
Jessica Rogen
Star Bakery & Cafe serves a selection of Afghan pastries.

Drive down Grand Boulevard in Holly Hills too fast, and you might miss a small, unassuming storefront on the corner of South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street. That would be a huge mistake — so slow down — as it is the home of the recently opened Star Bakery & Cafe (5547 South Grand Boulevard, 314-769-9380).

The restaurant is the debut offering from Nikki Ahmadi, an accountant turned baker. Star, which opened on July 16, serves breakfast, lunch and pastries including macaroons, beautifully layered slices of cakes and traditional Afghan sweets — the most popular of her offerings so far.

"That's what's been selling out the most," Ahmadi says, noting that a top seller is root, a lightly sweet bread-like cookie that is fragrant with hints of cardamom and topped with sesame seeds. Her favorite, though, is kulche shor, a sweet and salty cookie that she enjoys dipped in a milky tea called sheer chai. "I used to have these other pastries, but I'm like, honestly, you can get those anywhere, so let me just bring in more of the Afghan tradition."

Star's Afghan cookies stand out in St. Louis. Not only because few area bakeries carry the treats but also because they draw upon Ahmadi's heritage. An Afghan refugee, she immigrated to St. Louis at age eight with her family and has lived here in the 20 years since.

click to enlarge Nikki Ahmadi opened Star Bakery & Cafe at the end of July. - Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen
Nikki Ahmadi opened Star Bakery & Cafe at the end of July.

Ahmadi didn't always plan on going into food. She started her career as an accountant and went into tax preparation before moving to corporate accounting. But, after a few years, she realized that she hated it.

"Sitting at a desk, it was not my thing," Ahmadi says. "I wanted to move around and talk to people."

She started baking for fun and for stress relief, moving into preparing wedding cakes for family and friends.

Then, in 2019, she decided to enter the baking competition at Bride St. Louis' Cake & Champagne Bridal Show. Her entry, vanilla with a blueberry filling, won Best Tasting Cake.

"I decided, this is what I love," Ahmadi says. "I decided to quit the corporate job and just start baking and just open a storefront and go about it."

Ahmadi lives in Holly Hills and spotted her current storefront when it went up for rent for the second time in a short period. She recalls peering inside and thinking, "OK, let's see how it goes."

click to enlarge Ahmadi hung garlands of flowers from the ceiling and a wall of ivy separates the front of the bakery from the kitchen. - Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen
Ahmadi hung garlands of flowers from the ceiling and a wall of ivy separates the front of the bakery from the kitchen.

Getting set up took a few months; Ahmadi was deliberate about keeping her decor aligned with the wedding industry. On one side, she installed a blue flower wall. From the ceiling, she hung garlands of fake flowers and a wall of ivy separates the front of the bakery from the kitchen.

Light from the restaurant's large windows makes the space feel bright and welcoming, and a smattering of cute chairs and tables make it an ideal spot to hold a low-key party. Which is appropriate since Star can be used for hosting bridal parties, children's teas and other events, either during the day hours or after hours.

In addition, Ahmadi is still baking her award-winning wedding cakes in vanilla, chocolate or marble. What makes them really special is her buttercream frosting, she says.

"It's like the perfect sweetness," she says. "A lot of my customers are like, "Oh my God, everyone loved the cake. It was just perfect.'"

Email the author at [email protected]

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tacos include Livin' On the Veg, There Goes My Gyro and Fish You Were Here.

Rock Star Tacos Serves Up Smiles [PHOTOS]
Anthonino's Taverna ( 2225 Macklind Avenue) "Meatball (2) with fresh made pasta. The sauce was exquisite." - Mari S.

Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
The Wine Cafe (703 S Main Street, St Charles; 636-410-8002)

50 St. Louis Area Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tacos include Livin' On the Veg, There Goes My Gyro and Fish You Were Here.

Rock Star Tacos Serves Up Smiles [PHOTOS]
Anthonino's Taverna ( 2225 Macklind Avenue) "Meatball (2) with fresh made pasta. The sauce was exquisite." - Mari S.

Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
The Wine Cafe (703 S Main Street, St Charles; 636-410-8002)

50 St. Louis Area Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tacos include Livin' On the Veg, There Goes My Gyro and Fish You Were Here.

Rock Star Tacos Serves Up Smiles [PHOTOS]
Anthonino's Taverna ( 2225 Macklind Avenue) "Meatball (2) with fresh made pasta. The sauce was exquisite." - Mari S.

Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
The Wine Cafe (703 S Main Street, St Charles; 636-410-8002)

50 St. Louis Area Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]

Trending

Clueless Website Disses St. Louis Barbecue Scene

By Cheryl Baehr

Three words: Stellar Hog brisket.

Naughty Bits STL Wants St. Louis To Eat a D*ck [NSFW]

By Cheryl Baehr

Naughty Bits STL features freshly made penis and vagina shaped waffles.

After Years of Darkness, Stag Finally Brings Back Its Classic Logo

By Daniel Hill

Welcome back, old friend.

St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years

By Olivia Poolos

Ted Drewes's sign

Also in Food & Drink

Maaji's Street Kitchen Offers Indian Food With a Healthful Twist

By Jessica Rogen

A selection of dishes from Maaji's Street Kitchen

St. Louis' Rock Star Tacos Serves Spec-taco-lar Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Rock Star Tacos's Poutina Turner, selection of tacos and the Hot for Pizza.

St. Louis Cuban Spot Havana's Cuisine Serves Magic Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Havana’s Cuisine’s Tampa Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

The Crooked Boot Brings Top-Notch Creole and Haitian Food to St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

The Crooked Boot’s offerings include (clockwise from bottom left) the Monroe Clucker, Savage Crabmich, Ayiti Bòl and Voodoo Burger.

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us