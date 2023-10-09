The Drip Brings Tower Grove South a Black-Owned Coffee Shop with a Purpose

Co-owner LaTosha Baker wants to be “a part of a solution” to St. Louis’ problems

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 10:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Co-owner LaTosha Baker sits on the golden steps of the Drip Community Coffee House.
Jessica Rogen
Co-owner LaTosha Baker sits on the golden steps of the Drip Community Coffee House.

When LaTosha Baker first walked into 3615 Potomac Street, there was nothing there. Well, there was a building, but it had been completely devastated by time and being uninhabited. It would have made sense for Baker and her partner, Elena Coby, to turn around. But Baker had a vision of golden gates as she walked through those doors.

"This space kind of chose me," Baker says. "It was imperfect. Me and my partner completely rehabbed this building. We didn't know what we were doing. So we called in friends and everyone kind of helped build it, but it really chose me. I remember passing by it many times. I was like, 'No, that's not it.' And then I came in."

The renovation took five years of steady work and love. But when Baker opened the doors to the Drip Community Coffee House about three weeks ago, all the struggle and work had officially paid off.

When you walk into the Drip, the experience could not be more different than what Baker and Coby must have faced. The doorway, which sits just steps away from South Grand, is somewhat innocuous, until you notice it's literally colored gold. A few stairs up, you'll find a hallway with a library of "banned books," and then you're greeted by a large space positively covered in artwork (her own and Coby's) as well as, in all likelihood, a Drip staff member.

click to enlarge Coffee and other fare is affordable by design.
Jessica Rogen
Coffee and other fare is affordable by design.

"Welcome home," they'll call out in greeting.

The space then opens up into a large room that is filled with squishy-looking furniture, including rows of sofas that face each other, with a devoted kids corner replete with books, toys and enchanting decor. This room holds the counter where you order and a pastry case.

The Drip sells both coffeehouse fare as well as some food. Coffee and espresso drinks range from what you'd expect (drip coffee, Americano, latte) to what you'd never expect, such as the Riot, a spicy coffee that Baker says was inspired by the fervor of the Ferguson protests. It's like "that internal flame," she says.

The food options include a few sandwiches, such as a cajun turkey, and salads including a black-eyed pea and a cob, as well as a hummus plate. Across the board, prices are reasonable. Drinks max out at $4.25 for a 16-ounce mocha or flat white, and food is $3.25 for a cup of soup to $7.25 for a salad to $8.88 for a salad/sandwich combo.

click to enlarge Artwork by many, including Baker's partner Elena Coby, lines the walls.
Jessica Rogen
Artwork by many, including Baker's partner Elena Coby, lines the walls.

The kids' prices are even more reasonable. That's by design and drawn from Baker's life experience. She remembers living in Seattle, working at Starbucks while trying to raise her three children and struggling to make ends meet.

"That was important to me, that my kids saw the coffee industry, but we were priced out," Baker says. "Sometimes people are so worried about the overhead instead of thinking about the community. So you come here, you have some great food, some yummy food, and you can afford it."

All of it speaks to why Baker wanted to open a coffee shop in the first place. A St. Louis native, she was in Seattle when she heard about the shooting death of Norvelle Brown in 2007. A St. Louis city police officer, he'd been killed while patrolling north city.

"I said, 'I got to go home to do something,'" Baker says. "I want[ed] to be in a place where it was totally a mess, where I can be part of the cleanup part, a part of the solution, not just a part of capitalism. ... We can come up with a solution. Superman's not coming. No one's coming to help us."

click to enlarge Ola Allison (left) and Amauri Garner (right) ham it up for the camera.
Jessica Rogen
Baristas Ola Allison (left) and Amauri Garner (right) ham it up for the camera.
Baker envisioned a space in St. Louis that would be focused on community, a place where people could come together and that would be accessible to anyone. Then she set about learning the coffee industry, deliberately getting that Starbucks job to do so.

She didn't yet know how to use an espresso machine, so she thought her shop might just serve drip coffee, and that became its name in her heart: the Drip ("It became a thing with the young people [later]. ... It was just funny," she says).

You might think that opening a coffee shop is an odd dream for someone who initially lacked any coffee experience. But Baker says it makes total sense.

"Coffee was born from us," she says. "It was born from Black and brown people, right? And a lot of Black and brown people are scared and don't like it. They assume that it's not for them."

Baker and her coffee — which is sourced from California's Red Bay Coffee, a Black-owned roastery — is truly for Black and brown people. And for everyone else.

"We're about great food and community," she says.

Related
El Molino del Sureste has added family-style dishes to its menu.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2023: It was a relatively quiet month for both openings and closings

Related
Burton Bar, a Beeetlejuice-themed speakeasy, will pop up in Utopia Studios from October 4 through Halloween.

Beetlejuice Pop-Up Bar Opens in St. Louis for a Spooky October: The Botanical Heights space will be open Wednesday through Sunday through Halloween

Related
Los Incas serves the traditional Peruvian dishes that owners Rafael De La Cruz and Luis Moreno couldn’t find anywhere else.

Los Incas Serves Stunning Traditional Peruvian Cuisine in O'Fallon: Owners Rafael De La Cruz and Luis Moreno couldn't find the restaurant they wanted in town. So they made it


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beetlejuice Pop-Up Bar Opens in St. Louis for a Spooky October

By Jessica Rogen

Burton Bar, a Beeetlejuice-themed speakeasy, will pop up in Utopia Studios from October 4 through Halloween.

Los Incas Serves Stunning Traditional Peruvian Cuisine in O'Fallon

By Cheryl Baehr

Los Incas serves the traditional Peruvian dishes that owners Rafael De La Cruz and Luis Moreno couldn’t find anywhere else.

3 Great Road Trips to Explore Missouri's Best Craft Beer

By Tony Rehagen

Point Labaddie is part of a string of breweries alongside the Missouri River.

Mission Taco Joint Sued by the Mission Brand for Trademark Infringement

By Sarah Fenske

When you see St. Louis' Mission Taco Joint, do you think of Mission's tortillas or tacos?

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2023

By Jessica Rogen

El Molino del Sureste has added family-style dishes to its menu.

Los Incas Serves Stunning Traditional Peruvian Cuisine in O'Fallon

By Cheryl Baehr

Los Incas serves the traditional Peruvian dishes that owners Rafael De La Cruz and Luis Moreno couldn’t find anywhere else.

Lefty's in Chesterfield Has the Right Stuff

By Cheryl Baehr

Lefty’s offerings are for the true-blue bagel lovers out there.

Fourth City Serves Extraordinary All-Wood Smoked Meats in Fortune Teller Bar

By Cheryl Baehr

Fourth City Barbecue’s all-wood smoked meats are different than most barbecued meats on offer in St. Louis.

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us