Top 5 Frozen Drinks in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Yellowbelly's Bird of Paradise is a frozen drink gem.

Once upon a time, adult frozen drinks consisted of little more than the cloying — and very low proof — red or white concoctions that came out of an Island Oasis machine spigot. Thankfully, times have changed, as evidenced by these area bars that have embraced the refreshing joy of boozy (non-ice cream) slushies in the form of these five delicious libations.

Yellowbelly's Bird of Paradise

When a bartender as talented as Tim Wiggins makes a drink that is the spiritual bedfellow to a Suicide Slurpee, you order it. Granted, Yellowbelly's (4659 Lindell Boulevard, 314-499-1509) Bird of Paradise is much more refined; here, the frosty drink is a lovely mix of the restaurant's two frozen drinks: a pina colada and strawberry watermelon margarita. Never was there a more beautiful marriage.

Taco Buddha's Frozen Margarita

If your idea of a frozen margarita consists of the pre-mixed, is-there-any-tequila-in-this toilet-bowl cleaner served for 99 cents during happy hour at the local Tex-Mex, Taco Buddha (multiple locations including 7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951) will blow your mind. Frosty as a smoothie and filled with fresh, mouth-puckering lime juice, they are the best antidote to a steamy summer day. Praise god you can order them to-go by the gallon.

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.'s Bourbon Slush

There are few joys in life as magnificent as washing down one of Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.'s (1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858) buttery, Connecticut-style lobster rolls with a citrusy Bourbon Punch. Made with orange juice, limeade and iced tea, it's a transportative experience that will take you to coastal New England.

Platypus's The Dude Abides

The Dude Abides, Platypus' (4501 Manchester Avenue, 314-448-1622) frozen blend of Lifted Spirits Pride Vodka, Magic Rabbit Peanut Butter Whiskey, amaro, cold brew and cream is one of the best things you can consume through a straw. But that's just, like, uh, our opinion man.

The trailblazer of St. Louis' sophisticated adult slushy scene, Narwhal's Crafted (multiple locations including 3906 Laclede Avenue, 314-696-8388) offers an embarrassment of frozen booze riches, however, it's the Hibiscus Gin and Tonic that steals the show thanks to its beautifully balanced version of a classic G&T. Tart, refreshing and not too sweet, it's the summertime cool down everyone needs.

