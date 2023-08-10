Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Top 5 Frozen Drinks in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 6:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Yellowbelly's Bird of Paradise cocktail.
Courtesy photo
Yellowbelly's Bird of Paradise is a frozen drink gem.

Once upon a time, adult frozen drinks consisted of little more than the cloying — and very low proof — red or white concoctions that came out of an Island Oasis machine spigot. Thankfully, times have changed, as evidenced by these area bars that have embraced the refreshing joy of boozy (non-ice cream) slushies in the form of these five delicious libations.

Yellowbelly's Bird of Paradise

When a bartender as talented as Tim Wiggins makes a drink that is the spiritual bedfellow to a Suicide Slurpee, you order it. Granted, Yellowbelly's (4659 Lindell Boulevard, 314-499-1509) Bird of Paradise is much more refined; here, the frosty drink is a lovely mix of the restaurant's two frozen drinks: a pina colada and strawberry watermelon margarita. Never was there a more beautiful marriage.

Taco Buddha's Frozen Margarita

If your idea of a frozen margarita consists of the pre-mixed, is-there-any-tequila-in-this toilet-bowl cleaner served for 99 cents during happy hour at the local Tex-Mex, Taco Buddha (multiple locations including 7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951) will blow your mind. Frosty as a smoothie and filled with fresh, mouth-puckering lime juice, they are the best antidote to a steamy summer day. Praise god you can order them to-go by the gallon.

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.'s Bourbon Slush

There are few joys in life as magnificent as washing down one of Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.'s (1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858) buttery, Connecticut-style lobster rolls with a citrusy Bourbon Punch. Made with orange juice, limeade and iced tea, it's a transportative experience that will take you to coastal New England.

Platypus's The Dude Abides

The Dude Abides, Platypus' (4501 Manchester Avenue, 314-448-1622) frozen blend of Lifted Spirits Pride Vodka, Magic Rabbit Peanut Butter Whiskey, amaro, cold brew and cream is one of the best things you can consume through a straw. But that's just, like, uh, our opinion man.

Narwhal Crafted's Hibiscus Gin and Tonic

The trailblazer of St. Louis' sophisticated adult slushy scene, Narwhal's Crafted (multiple locations including 3906 Laclede Avenue, 314-696-8388) offers an embarrassment of frozen booze riches, however, it's the Hibiscus Gin and Tonic that steals the show thanks to its beautifully balanced version of a classic G&T. Tart, refreshing and not too sweet, it's the summertime cool down everyone needs.

Related
The "Little Gem" salad.

Top 5 Salads in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

Related
Tropical Moose

Top 5 Shaved Ice in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

Related
Ted Drewes frozen custard.

Top 5 Frozen Custards in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lulu's Local Eatery Closes Just Months After Reopening to Diners

By Jessica Rogen

Window of Lulu's Local Eatery that shows restaurant's logo.

Golden Gems Is Opening a Cocktail Bar — Hidden Gem

By Sarah Fenske

Two doors down? There's gonna be a cocktail bar.

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream Closes Maplewood Shop

By Ryan Krull

Former Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream location now advertised as for lease.

King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

By Jessica Rogen

Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.

Also in Food & Drink

Kain Tayo Brings Delicious Filipino Classics to Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include watermelon juice, halo-halo, sisig nachos, chicken adobo, sizzling sisig, lumpia, sinigang na baboy and lechon kawali.

King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

By Jessica Rogen

Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Idol Wolf seafood dish.

1929 Pizza & Wine Brings Truly Extraordinary Wood-Fired Pies to Life

By Cheryl Baehr

The Margherita Pizza at 1929 Pizza and Wine is in the classic Neapolitan style.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us