Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder After Deadly St. Louis Collision

Brian Richard Kelly was driving 100 mph when he collided with an SUV, police say

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge The intersection where the fatal accident occurred last November.
GOOGLE MAPS
The intersection where the fatal accident occurred last November.

Prosecutors in St. Louis filed two felony murder charges against a 26-year-old Eureka man this morning. Brian Richard Kelly allegedly caused the death of two people when the stolen car he was driving collided with another vehicle in November.

Police say that Kelly was driving a stolen 2013 Cadillac XTS westbound on Meramec Street in south city, near the intersection with Gravois Avenue, at 10:23 p.m. when he rear-ended an SUV.

Kelly was driving at approximately 100 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit on that stretch of Meramec is 30 mph. Half a second before the collision, Kelly was not depressing the brake pedal, according to the police probable cause statement.

The two women in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors bring a charge of felony murder in cases when an individual causes the death of another while committing a crime, even if the intent was not to cause a loss of life.

Kelly has a significant criminal history, including four charges of stealing a motor vehicle filed in 2021 and seven charges related to shoplifting.

In addition to the felony murder charges, prosecutors in Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office have also charged Kelly with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Will Not Make It Rain NFL Money (Yet)

By Ryan Krull

Stan Kroenke

Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?

By Ray Hartmann

The AT&T Tower (left) is going to e renovated into a mixed-use space with no parking.

Months After FBI Raid, Uhuru Leaders Call Church Fire an 'Assault'

By Monica Obradovic

African People's Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela says his organization tried to turn a former north city church into a community center before it "suspiciously" caught fire this month.

RFT Reviews the Week January 9 to 15, 2023

By Riverfront Times Staff

A shooting at the Cracker Barrel in St. Charles kicked off the week.

Also in News

Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?

By Ray Hartmann

The AT&T Tower (left) is going to e renovated into a mixed-use space with no parking.

Lucas Kunce Brings in $350K in First Week of Fundraising

By Ryan Krull

Still from Lucas Kunce campaign video.

Police Discover Corpse in Firepit While Searching for Missing MU Student

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Emma Adams.

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment

By Monica Obradovic

Mizzou Will Not Punish Student Over Viral Racist Comment
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us