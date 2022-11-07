Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

It must be the most St. Louis crime ever to be committed

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 5:25 pm

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a thief who stole catalytic converters from a scrapper that buys catalytic converters.

Well, well, well. Isn't it ironic in the most Alanis Morissette definition of the word?

In what must be the most St. Louis crime to ever be committed, four catalytic converters were stolen from Metro Metal Recyclers on Natural Bridge Avenue, a spot where people usually go to sell catalytic converters and other metal objects.

From a post on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Facebook page:

“Recognize this subject? He's wanted for burglarizing Metro Metals on 10.14.22 and stealing 4 catalytic converters from the business. Anyone with info or a tip about who he is can call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).”

Catalytic converter theft has been big news in St. Louis lately. Everyone and their neighbor has had their catalytic converter stolen recently, it seems. (This is what people say on Next Door, at least.) And some thieves have even been charged with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States for stealing converters from United States Postal Service vehicles.

As for this crime, the only thing that would make this more St. Louis is if the alleged thief tried to sell these catalytic converters back to the scrapper in a few days.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Hartmann: Just Say No to TIFs, Chesterfield Edition

By Ray Hartmann

Chesterfield is planning new development around the Chesterfield Mall site.

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday

By Rosalind Early

Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000

By Daniel Hill

Albert Pujols crushes a dinger.

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

Also in News

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

By Jaime Lees

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

Polls Show Support for Recreational-Use Marijuana in Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

A hand holds a marijuana joint as smoke comes out of it. Trees are in the background.

Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison

By Ryan Krull

Aeriel view of South Central Correctional Center in Licking, MO.

Drought Reveals New Portion of Popular Southwest Missouri Cave

By Ryan Krull

The Smallin Cave in Southwest Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us