Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

Well, well, well. Isn't it ironic in the most Alanis Morissette definition of the word?
In what must be the most St. Louis crime to ever be committed, four catalytic converters were stolen from Metro Metal Recyclers on Natural Bridge Avenue, a spot where people usually go to sell catalytic converters and other metal objects.
From a post on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Facebook page:
“Recognize this subject? He's wanted for burglarizing Metro Metals on 10.14.22 and stealing 4 catalytic converters from the business. Anyone with info or a tip about who he is can call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).”
Catalytic converter theft has been big news in St. Louis lately. Everyone and their neighbor has had their catalytic converter stolen recently, it seems. (This is what people say on Next Door, at least.) And some thieves have even been charged with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States for stealing converters from United States Postal Service vehicles.
As for this crime, the only thing that would make this more St. Louis is if the alleged thief tried to sell these catalytic converters back to the scrapper in a few days.
