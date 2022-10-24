Cyclist Dies After Accidental Fall in Wildwood

click to enlarge Google Street View Police responded to the sick call on Melrose Road in Wildood on Saturday.

A cyclist died after an apparent accidental fall in Wildwood over the weekend.On Saturday, police responded to a sick call at Melrose Road and Highway T and discovered paramedics treating an unconscious David Glaser, 65, of St. Louis for a head injury resulting from a bicycling fall.Glaser was transported to a nearby hospital for further care, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Police Department. He later succumbed to his injuries.A statement from the St. Louis County Police said no vehicle was involved in the incident and there was no criminal investigation.