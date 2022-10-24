Cyclist Dies After Accidental Fall in Wildwood

David Glaser, 65, succumbed to a head injury, St. Louis County Police said

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge Highway in Wildwood.
Google Street View
Police responded to the sick call on Melrose Road in Wildood on Saturday.

A cyclist died after an apparent accidental fall in Wildwood over the weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to a sick call at Melrose Road and Highway T and discovered paramedics treating an unconscious David Glaser, 65, of St. Louis for a head injury resulting from a bicycling fall.

Glaser was transported to a nearby hospital for further care, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Police Department. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from the St. Louis County Police said no vehicle was involved in the incident and there was no criminal investigation.

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

