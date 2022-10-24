Cyclist Dies After Accidental Fall in Wildwood

click to enlarge
Google Street View
Police responded to the sick call on Melrose Road in Wildood on Saturday.
A cyclist died after an apparent accidental fall in Wildwood over the weekend.
On Saturday, police responded to a sick call at Melrose Road and Highway T and discovered paramedics treating an unconscious David Glaser, 65, of St. Louis for a head injury resulting from a bicycling fall.
Glaser was transported to a nearby hospital for further care, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Police Department. He later succumbed to his injuries.
A statement from the St. Louis County Police said no vehicle was involved in the incident and there was no criminal investigation.
