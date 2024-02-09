Descendants of Enslaved Call Out Saint Louis University

The Jesuit university is accused of stalling on reparations demands for the slavery it profited from

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 11:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
i
  • RICHARD H. WEISS
  • Robin Proudie (right) and attorney Areva Martin (second from right) listen to Dr. Julianne Malveaux, a former college president and board member of the National African American Reparations Commission.

He wasn’t there, but one couldn’t help but wonder whether Dr. Fred Pestello felt the brickbats hurled his way from Saint Louis University’s Busch Center. His office is just a couple of blocks down the street.

Members of Descendants of the Enslaved of SLU, a non-profit with an acronym DSLUE, were accusing the Jesuit university’s president at a spirited press conference and teach-in Thursday, February 8, of slow-walking consideration of their demands for reparations.

It didn’t take long to get the answer. Oh yes, he felt it. Within hours after DSLUE’s combination press conference and teach-in, Pestello issued a most gracious response.

“We cannot yet offer a detailed response to the specific information shared at today’s event on SLU’s campus.

“At this point, we can affirm that we understand and share the sense of urgency expressed by several members of the descendant community. SLU’s participation in the institution of slavery was a grave sin. We acknowledge that progress on our efforts to reconcile with this shameful history has been slow, and we regret the hurt and frustration this has caused. 

“Continuing this work is a priority for SLU and the Society of Jesus. As we move forward, we hope to re-establish and build deeper relationships with all descendant families, to explore together how best to honor the memory of those who were enslaved by the Jesuits.”

Gracious perhaps, but unlikely to be disarming.

DSLUE, to quote the late activist Fannie Lou Hamer, is tired of being sick and tired as it tries to work with Pestello and his administration. 

“We know from the Jesuits themselves, these universities unjustly enriched themselves and accumulated billions and billions of dollars at the expense of enslaved people,” declared Areva Martin, lead attorney for DSLUE. 

Martin noted that the university in 2016 issued a report seeking reconciliation for the descendants. But she added: “Acknowledgement and apology are not the same as atonement.

“The committee that was tasked with implementing the goals of the report has never ever included a single expert who could speak to the monetary value of the thousands and thousands of hours of the people they enslaved. We know their names and the names of their descendants, hundreds of whom we have right here in the St. Louis community, in the shadow of this university, many of whom are standing here before you.”

click to enlarge Members of the nonprofit Descendants of the Enslaved of SLU, or DSLUE, took their message right to SLU — with a press conference on the university's campus. - RICHARD H. WEISS
RICHARD H. WEISS
Members of the nonprofit Descendants of the Enslaved of SLU, or DSLUE, took their message right to SLU — with a press conference on the university's campus.

That included Robin Proudie. She is one of 200 living descendants of Henrietta Mills-Chauvin, who was enslaved by the Jesuits. Proudie is a founder of DSLUE. 

“We are not asking for a handout,” she said. “We are asking for the debt to be paid.”

Supporting DSLUE’s case was SLU’s own Dr. Christopher Tinson, associate professor of history and department chair of African American Studies at SLU. 

From the podium, DSLUE attorney Martin credited Tinson for securing the large multipurpose room at Busch Center for its event. For good measure he brought along several of his students.

In his remarks, Tinson referenced Hamer and a lesson he learned from her: “Never be afraid to speak out of place.” Tinson said, “For me, being here as a member of this university and who wants this university to thrive, wants it to own up to its own mission … it’s my special obligation to stand in solidarity with these efforts. This is something that I think enhances growth, and more importantly, it enhances the health of the campus community. So for me, I'm here to represent that step forward. And now we have to just continue to work.”

You might imagine Pestello’s predecessor, the famously dictatorial Father Lawrence Biondi, taking a very dim view of Tinson’s advocacy for a group critical of SLU. Pestello’s response to his activism has yet to be seen, however, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Pestello planned to meet today with DSLUE members. 

Stay tuned.

Richard H. Weiss is a former editor at the Post-Dispatch and chair of the River City Journalism Fund, which seeks to advance local journalism in St. Louis. Please see rcjf.org for more information.

Related
Representative Cori Bush.

Rep. Cori Bush Calls for $14 Trillion in Reparations to Slave Descendants: The U.S. government has a “moral and legal obligation” to provide reparations, Bush says

Related
Prospective members of the reparations commission will have to apply to join, with the mayor choosing the final nine appointees.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Order Creating Reparations Commission: The nine-member commission will explore solutions to St. Louis' turbulent racial history

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Richard H. Weiss

Richard H. Weiss, a veteran St. Louis journalist, is interim chair of the River City Journalism Fund, a non-profit addressing the need for better representation of historically marginalized people in the media.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Police Just Crashed Another SUV, to Little Surprise

By Sarah Fenske

This time, the St. Louis Police only drove into a fence.

Oh Great, That Unhinged Book-Burning GOP Candidate Is From St. Louis

By Kallie Cox

Valentina Gomez lives in St. Louis, works at Nestle Purina and loves her AR-15.

St. Louis Finds Common Cause in a Divided World: Anger at Schnucks

By Daniel Hill

Since February 1, this place has increasingly been a scene of human suffering.

Missouri GOP Candidate Burns Library Books in Unhinged Rampage

By Kallie Cox

Valentina Gomez, a Republican Candidate for Secretary of State in Missouri, burns two queer library books in Springfield-Greene County.

Also in News

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Missouri Ranks Dead Last in National Survey of LGBTQ+ Equality

By Lauren Harpold

Theo Welling

Missouri's Top 20 SAFHR Recipients

By Mike Fitzgerald

Pleasant View Gardens, previously known as the Canfield Green Apartments, is No. 5 on the list of Missouri's top SAFHR recipients.

Missouri Landlords Took COVID-19 Relief Funds — And Left Tenants in the Lurch

By Mike Fitzgerald

"We can't just up and move," says Gary Jones of life in Pleasant View Gardens.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us