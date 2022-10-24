Free Mental Health Counseling on Offer After St. Louis School Shooting

St. Louis City is amplifying mental health resources in the aftermath of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School that left three dead.
Behavioral Health Response provides a 24/7 Crisis Line and Youth Connection Helpline in partnership with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the city of St. Louis. The helpline connects people with mental health clinicians. It is free to people in eastern Missouri.
The information was provided in an email from the city’s public information officer, Nick Dunne, who shared a note from Behavioral Health Response:
“On behalf of Behavioral Health Response (BHR), we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the community and families impacted by the traumatic event which occurred this morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
"In partnership with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and St. Louis City’s Mayor Tishaura Jones, we would like to offer the community an immediate resource through BHR’s 24/7/365 Crisis Line and Youth Connection Helpline. If you or someone you know would like to talk with a clinician free of charge, please call 988, 314-469-6644 or 314-819-8802 (youth). Youth can also chat online at www.bhrstl.com or text BHEARD to 31658. Clinicians are on standby waiting to speak with you because as a community We Care. We Listen. We Respond…24 Hours A Day.”
Both one adult and one teen were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School around 9:10 a.m. At least seven people were injured. Police say they killed the gunman.
For more resources, St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund publishes an interactive map that provides the location of mental and behavioral health services across the St. Louis region.