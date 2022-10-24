Free Mental Health Counseling on Offer After St. Louis School Shooting

Behavioral Health Response offers a 24/7 hotline free to St. Louis-area residents

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 3:09 pm

click to enlarge Students, parents and teachers gathered outside of the Schnucks on Arsenal before buses transported them to Gateway School. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
Students, parents and teachers gathered outside of the Schnucks on Arsenal before buses transported them to Gateway School.

St. Louis City is amplifying mental health resources in the aftermath of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School that left three dead.

Behavioral Health Response provides a 24/7 Crisis Line and Youth Connection Helpline in partnership with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the city of St. Louis. The helpline connects people with mental health clinicians. It is free to people in eastern Missouri.

The information was provided in an email from the city’s public information officer, Nick Dunne, who shared a note from Behavioral Health Response:

“On behalf of Behavioral Health Response (BHR), we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the community and families impacted by the traumatic event which occurred this morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

"In partnership with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and St. Louis City’s Mayor Tishaura Jones, we would like to offer the community an immediate resource through BHR’s 24/7/365 Crisis Line and Youth Connection Helpline. If you or someone you know would like to talk with a clinician free of charge, please call 988, 314-469-6644 or 314-819-8802 (youth). Youth can also chat online at www.bhrstl.com or text BHEARD to 31658. Clinicians are on standby waiting to speak with you because as a community We Care. We Listen. We Respond…24 Hours A Day.”

Both one adult and one teen were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School around 9:10 a.m. At least seven people were injured. Police say they killed the gunman.

Related
Police swarmed the area around Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after a shooter entered the school at approximately 9:10 a.m.

3 Dead After Shooting at South St. Louis High School: Shooter who targeted Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was killed by police

Related
A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

CVPA Shooter Yelled, 'All of You Are Gonna Die,' Student Says: St. Louis students and parents describe school shooting that left at least 7 injured


For more resources, St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund publishes an interactive map that provides the location of mental and behavioral health services across the St. Louis region.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

Trending

Stan Kroenke Loses a Chunk of The Money He Married Into

By Ryan Krull

Stan Kroenke in aviators.

Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Sends Students Fleeing

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

Shooting at CVPA high school in south St. Louis.

CVPA Shooter Yelled, 'All of You Are Gonna Die,' Student Says

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up

By Ryan Krull

Screen capture of the St. Louis region from the International Space Station.

Also in News

Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late

By Ray Hartmann

Waste from the Manhattan Project continues to poison St. Louis' Coldwater Creek — even though the federal government first reported that contamination in 1989.

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us