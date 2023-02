Get Your St. Louis CITY SC Tickets Today

click to enlarge St. Louis CITY SC Soccer fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets today.

Professional soccer is almost here in St. Louis.Single-game tickets for St. Louis CITY home games went on sale this morning at 10 a.m.Fans of St. Louis soccer might need to move fast though: Season tickets are already sold out.Tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek , with the cheapest seats ranging between $50 and $100 as of Thursday morning.The CITY SC will play 17 home games in its inaugural season in the MLS. Its historic home opener will come on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. against Charlotte FC. The brand new CITYPARK stadium located in Downtown West can host up to 22,500 people.The season will run through October 21 with the final home game against the Seattle Sounders.For those who cannot attend in person, games will be streamed on Apple TV.