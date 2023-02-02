Get Your St. Louis CITY SC Tickets Today

Single-game tickets went for sale this morning at 10 a.m.

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 10:08 am

St. Louis soccer fans raise their hands, wave flags, hold up scarves and cheer in the stands.
St. Louis CITY SC
Soccer fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets today.

Professional soccer is almost here in St. Louis.

Single-game tickets for St. Louis CITY home games went on sale this morning at 10 a.m.

Fans of St. Louis soccer might need to move fast though: Season tickets are already sold out.

Tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek, with the cheapest seats ranging between $50 and $100 as of Thursday morning.
A fan in a red soccer jersey yells into a megaphone.

St. Louis Soccer Fans Bring the Hype to MLS Stadium Debut: Despite the cold, $458 million CITYPARK stadium was packed with fans — and they were loud

The CITY SC will play 17 home games in its inaugural season in the MLS. Its historic home opener will come on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. against Charlotte FC. The brand new CITYPARK stadium located in Downtown West can host up to 22,500 people.

The season will run through October 21 with the final home game against the Seattle Sounders.

For those who cannot attend in person, games will be streamed on Apple TV.

