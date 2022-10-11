Rapid Rise in Monkeypox Cases in St. Louis

St. Louis area makes up 67 percent of cases in the state

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 6:03 am

click to enlarge Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis. - Flickr / Jernej Furman
Flickr / Jernej Furman
Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis.

After the first monkeypox infection hit the City of St. Louis in July, the number of infections has increased in recent weeks.

The St. Louis Department of Health reported 52 cases of monkeypox in St. Louis on Thursday –– up from 36 two weeks ago.

Cases in Missouri have stayed lower than most states with 128 total cases, the 29th highest in the country. The St. Louis area, however, has registered the highest number of infections in the state, with about 67 percent of all cases. St. Louis County has seen 32 total cases. Jefferson County reported its first case last week.
Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally.

St. Louis Offering Monkeypox Vaccination Opportunities: There have been 26 confirmed cases in the city, and 25 confirmed cases in county

Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally.

City of St. Louis to Begin Bi-Weekly Monkeypox Updates Online: Jefferson County reported its first case yesterday

Monkeypox vaccinations have ramped up in recent weeks, with upcoming clinics this weekend from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.

