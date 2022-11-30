Taco Bell Employee, Customer Exchange Gunfire in Arnold

click to enlarge
The Taco Bell in Arnold where the shoot out occurred.
An argument at a Taco Bell in Arnold in the early hours of Sunday morning escalated into a gun fight between a customer and an employee of the fast food restaurant.
Both men are still currently at an area hospital recovering from injuries that police described as not life-threatening, Leader Publications reports
.
The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when an argument broke out between a 24-year-old employee from St. Louis and a 46-year-old customer from Imperial.
Things escalated and the customer suffered multiple gunshots to his right leg. The employee took a single shot to the groin area.
Police responded the gun fight, though it is not clear how exactly it came to an end.
The Taco Bell where the shooting occurred is on Richardson Road near its intersection with Highway 55.
Lt. Jeremy Christopher with the Arnold Police Department told Leader Publications that no bystanders were injured, nor were there any reports of property or vehicle damage.
The incident is still under investigation.
