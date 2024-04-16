Trans Rights Activist Dylan Mulvaney Is Coming to Saint Louis University

Social media influencer, advocate for transgender rights, and most recently pop star Dylan Mulvaney is set to speak at Saint Louis University on Monday.

Mulvaney gained popularity on TikTok as she documented her transition in her “Days of Girlhood” series. She now has 10 million followers on the platform, a success that led her to where most St. Louisans likely know her from — a collaboration with Bud Light.

The collaboration led to a Bud Light boycott by transphobes and a decline in sales for Anheuser-Busch. Mulvaney spoke out regarding the backlash saying the company failed to support her during the uproar.

The influencer will speak at the BSC Wool Ballrooms at 7 p.m. Monday for a talk sponsored by SLU’s Great Issues Committee and the Student Activities Board focusing on “her experiences as a trans actress, activist and content creator.” Students will need to show ID to enter.

Conservatives have already latched onto the speech, and the Young America’s Foundation pointed out that Mulvaney will speak in the same ballroom far right-wing commentator Matt Walsh was forced out of.

Walsh was slated to speak on anti-abortion issues in 2021 but the event was scuttled after SLU told Walsh he must wear a mask during his speech due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Conservatives noted other speakers weren’t held to the same restrictions.) That led to the event being moved to the ballroom and sponsored by St. Francis Xavier College Church.

Then the church pulled out. “We cannot in good conscience give him a platform to speak,” the church said in a statement referencing Walsh’s stances on immigration, communities of color, Muslims and the LGBTQ community. “Based on his public remarks, we believe that he holds positions contrary to the values of our Catholic faith.” Walsh later spoke at the Coronado, a privately owned apartment complex that houses many SLU students.

Mulvaney was honored by the Trevor Project as its suicide prevention advocate of the year in 2023. The award “recognizes influential public figures who champion the LGBTQ community and advocate for mental health awareness,” according to a statement by the project.

The award made mention of Mulvaney’s meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss trans rights and how she raised nearly $200,000 for the project during a live event.

“Dylan rapidly emerged as a beacon of trans joy, positivity, and inspiration for the LGBTQ community,” the project said.

